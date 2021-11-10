Weight loss: It is no secret that sitting in front of our desk and munching on packaged foods all day is a recipe for disaster. Despite the fact that you are hitting the gym every other day, not many feel or look as fit as they would want to. If you can relate to this feeling, we've got some news for you. There are no questions about the benefits of working out; however, gaining the desired results with the said workout is a different task altogether. Besides, it's not just that one hour of workout that will make or break your weight loss regime, it has to do as much with what you do before and after the workout as with the number of hours you sweat it out in the gym. While it may be easier to decide that having a light meal and energy-filled foods are good pre-workout habits, many of us have misconceptions when it comes to post-workout habits. If you are struggling to see the desired results or just want to enhance the quality of your workout session, here are some post-workout diet tips you should keep in mind.

Here Are 5 Diet Tips For A Better Weight loss Workout:

1. Stay Hydrated:

We tend to sweat after working out and hence end up losing a lot of water from the body. Even if it is a light one-hour exercise, it is necessary to hydrate well and often. Sheela Krishnaswamy, Nutrition and Wellness Consultant, suggests that one can have coconut water instead of plain water, it is a rich source of potassium that counteracts the effects of sodium. This helps in maintaining proper fluid balance in the body, and aids in avoiding cramps after an intense workout schedule. Making you more likely to hit the gym the very next day.

It is necessary to be hydrated after workout

2. Recovery Drink:

While we are talking about hydration after a workout, we may be instantly reminded of protein drinks and shakes. However, if you are bored of the same old protein taste, there is a much delicious alternative waiting for you. According to Cornell University researchers, chocolate milk, as long as it is low fat, is the 'gold standard for a recovery beverage'. Clint Wattenberg, the coordinator of sports nutrition at Cornell, said that "20 grams of protein is optimal for muscle recovery for an athlete weighing around 10 tones." It was concluded in the research that chocolate milk was as effective as any other sports beverage.





3. Diet Plan:

Just because you've ended a 2-hour workout doesn't mean you are eligible to go out and stuff a plate of chole bhatures, because that just takes you back to square one. It is normal to feel hungry after a workout session; however, you need to choose the correct food items to truly reap the benefits of your workout. Go for protein rich foods if you tend to work out in the evening. Dr. Shalini Manglani, a Bangalore-based nutritionist cautions, "one can have from seven to fifteen grams of protein in their meal post the workout. However, it further depends upon the person's weight and height and for how long they workout." Plan your post-workout meals keeping their protein content in mind.

Stock up on protein post workout

4. Eat Within 30 Minutes:

A strenuous exercise requires a recovery meal for the body to bounce back stronger and faster. However, this recovery meal will work the best if had within 30 minutes of working out. Nutritionist Anju Sood suggests that 'One should have a protein-rich meal within half an hour of their workout and should avoid carbs if one wants to tone up'. Not recovering properly will make you weak when you go for your next workout, and also increase your injury risk.





5. Have Ghee:

You must be shocked to see this point on the list, right? However, it turns out that the modern myths surrounding the bad effects of ghee aren't all that true after all! In fact, desi ghee has a unique short-chain fatty acid structure, which is lipolytic by nature and helps in breaking down fat. Unlike other oils, ghee is free of Trans fats. Experts even suggest having one spoon of ghee every day which may help you have a better workout session.

You can enjoy ghee guiltfree

There you have it; follow these simple diet tips next time you work out and see the difference.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.