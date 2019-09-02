Weight Loss Diet: This 5-Minute Delish Spinach Salad Is Ideal For Dieters

SEARCH
Spinach is packed with iron, calcium, magnesium, and potassium. Spinach is also teeming with good quality fibres that may do wonders for your heart and weight loss!

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: September 02, 2019 15:44 IST

Fibre stays in your system for a while and you feel full for a longer duration.

  • Spinach is teeming with healthy vitamins and nutrients
  • Fibre plays a crucial role in weight loss
  • Fibre takes a while to digest

You saw 'Popeye - The Sailor Man', and cheered him each time he thrashed the bad guys. The popular American cartoon always gulped down a can of spinach before going about his business. Spinach is one of the healthiest veggies you can include in your diet too! The leafy greens are packed with iron, calcium, magnesium and potassium. Spinach is also teeming with good quality fibres that may do wonders for your heart and weight loss! Yes, you heard us! Fibres take a while to digest. Since it stays in your system for a while, you feel full for a longer duration. Needless to say, if you are feeling full, you are much likely to inch towards fried or sugary food. This way, you keep your weight in check too. 

In this spinach salad recipe video by popular food vlogger Manjula Jain, learn how to make something wholesome and yummy in a jiffy. The best part about this salad is that the dressing of the salad is also homemade. You need not use packaged mayonnaise or other condiments to spruce it up. For the salad you would need spinach, tomatoes, apples and feta cheese. For the dressing, you would require walnuts, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, lemon juice, ginger juice, salt and black pepper. If you are off sugar, you can do away with sugar in the recipe.

Here's the recipe posted on the YouTube Channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'. Let us know how you liked it in the comments below. 

Watch: How To Make Spinach Salad At Home:

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

