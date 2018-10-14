Weight Loss: This Cabbage Soup Diet Promises To Help You Lose 10 Pounds In A Week

Highlights Cabbage soup diet for weight loss is a wildly popular 7-day crash diet

Weight loss has been obsession of people for years, fuelled by celebrity cultures that breed the myth of the perfect bodies. Over the years, the definition of what is perfect and what is desirable has changed, but our obsession with weight loss hasn't waned. This has resulted in the popularity of crash diets, which promise quick results, but can be extremely dangerous for our bodies in the long-term. This is because these diets deprive our bodies of nutrients required by it on a daily basis. Moreover, these crash diets or quick weight loss diets aren't sustainable - you can't quit eating forever after all. One such crash diet, which is wildly popular all over the world, is the cabbage soup diet for weight loss. The cabbage soup diet is a seven day diet, which promises to help you lose 10 pounds or close to 5 kg in just a week!





As the name implies, the diet involves eating large quantities of cabbage soup for a week. The diet is low in calories, processed carbohydrates and involves a handful of foods only. Here's a detailed look into what it takes to follow the cabbage soup diet for weight loss.





Cabbage Soup Diet For Weight Loss

At the beginning of the diet, you will need to prepare large batches of cabbage soup to be consumed daily for the rest of the week. Homemade cabbage soup is the basis of this diet and one can consume as much as one likes during the period of the diet. The soup is made by mixing together an assortment of vegetables along with cabbage and optionally meat stock. The diet doesn't work by starving you, but rather works on the principle of negative calorie foods. Cabbage is a healthy and popular negative calorie food, which can theoretically result in weight loss by burning more calories while digestion than it supplies. Most of the veggies used in the cabbage soup are also negative calorie veggies like carrots, celery, mushrooms, etc.

Cabbage soup diet for weight loss promises to help you lose 10 pounds in a week!

During the diet the foods that are permitted for consumption include skimmed milk, leafy greens, fresh fruits and vegetables, bananas, very small portions of beef or chicken or fish, and brown rice (only on the last day).





Does The Cabbage Soup Diet For Weight Loss Work?

Due to the fact that the foods allowed to be eaten in the diet are so few and so low in calories, the cabbage soup diet will probably result in weight loss for you. However, it's not going to be a healthy weight loss, as you will be missing out on a number of micronutrients. This weight loss won't be permanent either, because you will have lost water weight, instead of losing fat. People have reported being nauseated with even the smell of soup at the end of the seven days of diet, and have reported being light-headed and weak, during the course of the diet. It can be dangerous if your day-to-day work involves high levels of physical and mental activity.





People suffering from ailments that result in erratic blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol problems should never follow any of these crash diets. The best way to lose weight is to eat proper meals, ditch processed foods as well as excessive salt and sugar, exercise at least five days in a week and drink lots of water on daily basis.







