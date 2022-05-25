The only obstacle that comes in the way of following a healthy diet is our urge to have delicious foods. Only if all those indulgent foods were healthy too! While that is not possible, we can always go about it the other way around and make healthy foods delicious. Now the concern arises on how to do it? We have a recipe for you that gives you a tasty meal teeming with colours, crunch and a melange of flavours. This ragi and dal sprouts cheela had everything you need for a satiating meal - good taste and full of health.





You must have often heard that a meal of different colours is always the best. This protein-rich cheela melds various low-calorie vegetables in it and draws protein from ragi flour and sprouts. Don't let the long list of ingredients demotivate you. Once you've assembled all of them, making this cheela is a cakewalk.

This recipe has been shared by dietitian Natasha Mohan on her Instagram page and it looks super tempting. Now, let's see how to make it.





Protein-Rich Ragi And Sprouts Cheela Recipe I How To Make Instant Ragi Cheela:

Take a bowl of ragi and combine with water to make smooth batter. Add chopped onions, carrots, bell peppers and shredded cabbage to it. Also add finely chopped French beans, green chillies, fresh coriander leaves and sprouted moong dal. Season it with salt and pepper. Lightly grease a non-stick pan and pour a ladleful of the batter to cook from both sides. Your healthful cheela is ready.

You can watch the complete recipe video of ragi and sprouts cheela here:

Once you've chopped your veggies, this cheela can be made in just five minutes, giving you a delicious and healthy meal for your successful weight loss diet.



