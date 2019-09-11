Weight Loss Diet Tips: 7 Fool-Proof Ways To Lose Weight In A Vegetarian Diet

Low-fat/low-carb vegetarian diet may help you combat many metabolic and lifestyle diseases

Vegetarianism is taking the world by storm. More and more celebrities and global icons are getting inclined towards a plant-based diet and giving up meat. Actors like Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Anushka Sharma have been very vocal about the positive changes of going vegetarian. Many studies have shown that a low-fat/low-carb vegetarian diet may help you combat many metabolic and lifestyle diseases like diabetes and obesity. It is natural for vegetarians to sense a dearth in options when it comes to protein sources. Protein is essential for building muscle and facilitating healthy weight management. However, that does not mean you cannot embark on a weight loss diet if you are a vegetarian.





Here are some handy tips that may promote sustainable weight loss in a vegetarian diet:





1. Choose More Complex Carbs: Not all carbs are bad; you just need to be wise while choosing them. Good carbs or complex carbs actually help boost weight loss. They help fill you up and prevent you from bingeing. Ditch refined breads, pasta and cookies, and load up on whole wheat bread and grains instead. They also happen to have a low glycaemic index that prevents blood sugar spikes.





2. Chomp On Fibre-Rich Leafy Greens: Green, leafy, cruciferous vegetables could prove to be quite beneficial for your health. You can blend them in smoothies, toss them in salads, or even steam and boil them. These greens are mostly non-starchy and replete with fibre content. Fibre takes the longest to digest. Since they stay in your system for long, they keep you away from mindless noshing.

Weight Loss: Fibre takes the longest to digest.





3. Have Ample Protein-Rich Dals, Legumes And Nuts: There are so many plant-based protein sources that you could include in your diet! Indian kitchen pantry has a wealth of dals that are replete with protein (Read: moong, urad, chana, masoor). Then there are legumes like rajma and chhole that may help make your meal more wholesome. Nuts and seeds like almonds, chia seeds and flaxseeds are also teeming with protein.





4. Do Not Forget Good Fats: Eliminating any major food source from your diet could prove to be detrimental to your health. Just like carbs, fats can be of good kind too. Ditch trans-fat sources like fries, burgers, pizza and supplement your diet with olive oil, fish, nuts and ghee.





Weight Loss: Just like carbs, fats can be of good kind too.





5. Include Water-Rich Foods In Your Diet: Staying hydrated is an important component of healthy weight loss. You can also include water-rich fruits in your diet. Watermelon, cucumber, lauki are all teeming with nutrients, water and contain negligible fat.





6. Choose Fruits Over Fruit Juices: It is always a good idea to eat fruits rather than drinking fruit juices. Juicing the fruit may make you lose out on a lot of fibre content.





Weight loss: It is always a good idea to eat whole fruits





7. Healthy Snacking: Snacking need not be unhealthy or fattening; you can make it a healthy affair too. Munch on nuts, seeds, corns and sprouts in between your meals and keep yourself fuelled and satiated.











Follow these tips and see the impact yourself!









