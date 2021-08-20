You must have noticed that people who are on their weight loss journey are very particular about their protein intake, have you ever thought why? Because proteins are the substances that will help you stay fuller for much longer and in turn make you less likely to binge on random and unhealthy options. And if you are looking for an easy source of protein you don't have to go beyond our own Indian kitchen. Black chickpea (Kala chana) is a legume easily found in almost all Indian households and is considered to be a high source of protein and fibre. It also keeps you energised for long, and is slowly replacing protein powders as a more sustainable and healthy version for the same use.





According to Ayurveda expert, Dr Ashutosh Gautam, "Chana, with the outer shell, can provide with a good amount of fibre and protein, which are known to keep you fuller for longer as they take time to digest. It is a perfect snack for weight loss as it helps to reduce overall calorie intake by a person."

Most of the nuts and legumes are a good source fo plat based protein

According to the journal 'The Nutritional Value and Health Benefits of Chickpeas and Hummus' published under Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute, a protein-packed diet surely helps in weight loss. They write - 'In general, diets high in fibre, low in energy density and glycemic load, and moderate in protein are thought to be particularly important for weight control'

Now that you know that kala chana can become one of the best addition to you weight loss journey, you may be wondering how you can include it in your daily diet right? Well fret not cause we got you 3 easy and healthy ways you can snack on these kala chanas to keep your hunger pangs at bay while also helping yourself shed some extra kilos.

Weight Loss: Here Are 3 Kala Chana Recipes That You May Try:

1. Kala chana chaat

A quick and easy chaat recipe, use soaked chana, chopped onions, chillies, coriander, chaat masala and some sev to give it a crunchy texture. Munch all you like without a worry in the world. Read about it here.

Chana chaat is a quick and easy snack you can make in the evenings

2. Roasted chana

Roasted chana is the easiest way to meet your snack cravings, all you need to do is take a hand full of soaked chana, lightly simmer it with no or very minimum oil and some basic spices like hing, salt and red chilli powder and you are good to go. Read more about it here.

3. Kala chana soup

Easy to make and extremely flavourful, you can have this as a snack or a meal in itself. Add beans, carrots, bell peppers for extra flavour, pressure cook for 2-3 whistles and you are done. Click here to know more.





These were some of the ways that kala chana can help you with your weight loss diet. However, please consult a doctor before making any drastic or abrupt changes in your diet.











Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.