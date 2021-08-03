When we think about weight loss, sweet bars and chikkis are the last to cross our mind. We often keep away from all our sweet treats and try to control our cravings. But when we found out that there is a sweet treat that is not only good for a weight loss diet, but also helps us shed weight. Yes, you heard that right! This sweet chikki is made with all things healthy that are good for weight loss. The star ingredient is none other than foxnut or makhana.





Weight Loss: Health Benefits Of Makhana

We've heard our parents and grandparents praise the humble makhana endlessly, but it is only recently that we understand the true benefits of this nutritious seed. Makhanas have a list of health benefits attached to them, some of them being that they have anti-oxidants which slow down the aging process, maintain blood sugar; they are great for bone and teeth health. And most importantly they are low on calories and high on proteins, keeping you full for longer and away from all the bad calories.

Makhana (Foxnut) is a great superfood to add to your diet

Other ingredients used in this weight loss friendly chikki are pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds, both considered high in anti-oxidants, fiber, iron and zinc. Super easy to make, this healthy sweet treat requires not more 10 mins to be prepared and once done all you need to do is freeze and enjoy. Read the recipe here:

Weight Loss: How To Make Makhana Chikki l Makhana Chikki Recipe

Make a coarse powder out of all the ingredients including makhana, sunflower seeds, and pumpkin seeds one by one. Mix in a bowl and add the sweeteners and mash properly with your hands. Spread on a flat plate and let it freeze. After a couple of hours, the chikki is ready to be munched on. For the detailed recipe, click here.





That's how easy it is to make a guilt free sweet snack for all you people who are on a weight loss journey, we hope this makhana chikki brightens up your day.