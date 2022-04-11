If you are on a weight loss journey, I am sure you must have heard of many people asking you to have all kinds of healthy smoothies. While this idea seems to be good, it could be trouble to collect all the ingredients and make a smoothie. After all, many recipes require a variety of vegetables, fruits, herbs, and, at times, dry fruits too. Buying and combining a long list of ingredients every day can become a hassle. Then at one point, you would simply skip the long process and not make a smoothie altogether. So, to prevent that from happening, here we bring you a cucumber and coriander smoothie recipe that is super simple to make!





As the name suggests, this smoothie mainly uses two ingredients- cucumbers and coriander. Cucumber in summer is highly beneficial for our bodies. It helps us stay hydrated and is packed with nutrients like vitamin K, vitamin C, vitamin B6, riboflavin, folate, magnesium, calcium, iron, phosphorus, zinc and many other nutrients! Plus, this versatile vegetable is made up of 95% water, which makes it naturally low in calories, fat and cholesterol. So, it goes without saying that if you are on a weight loss diet, then cucumber should definitely be a part of your diet! And making a smoothie from it just seems like the right option to try out this summer season! Find the full recipe for this cucumber-coriander smoothie below!

Cucumber can be consumed in many ways in summer.

Cucumber-Coriander Smoothie Recipe: Here's How To Make Cucumber-Coriander Smoothie

Take one cucumber and roughly chop it. Add this to a blender with a cup of coriander leaves and some water. Blend it to make juice. Now in a glass, add some pink salt and pepper with some ice cubes. Now pour in the prepared juice. Drink it cold and fresh to enjoy!





Try out this fantastic and simple smoothie recipe today; let us know how you liked its taste!