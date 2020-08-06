High-Protein Diet: How To Make Banana Honey Smoothie For Weight Loss

Here is a vitamin rich cool smoothie you can prepare in 10 minutes and drool over.

Highlights Smoothies are an excellent way to load up on essential nutrients

They are quick, easy, delicous and can help in weight loss too

Here is a high-protein banana smoothie that you can try at home

There's something about a glass of smoothie that everyone absolutely loves! It is not just an easy and wholesome way to load up on nutrients but it is also irresistibly delicious. All you need are your favourite fruits, veggies, seeds and syrups - blend them together and guzzle down! The best part about a smoothie is its flexibility to suit all your diet plans. On a high-protein diet? Blend together milk, yogurt, nuts and oats. Want to load up on fibre? Add in some bananas! You can also skip on sugar or add in some chocolate syrup! Make it all the more nutrient-rich with some fresh berries and citrus fruits.





If you are looking to lose some weight, smoothies have you covered! Skipping breakfast or loading up on just some greens won't do the trick; instead, a balanced, wholesome, high-protein meal might help more. If you are someone trying to shed some kilos for the first time and are bombarded with countless diet plans on the internet, you must know that each body is different and not every diet would suit you.





(Also Read: Top 8 Smoothies Recipes)





Instead, you can try to load up on essential nutrients like protein that would help build muscle, leading to lesser fat accumulation. It also induces satiety that will make you feel fuller for long. This banana honey smoothie, for instance, can be a perfect protein-rich whole meal to begin with. A 4-ingredient recipe, banana and honey smoothie is a nutrient-dense drink that combines pumpkin seeds, yogurt, banana and honey together with some water for a wholesome drink.

Find the full recipe of banana and honey smoothie here.





Bananas are replete with fibre, protein, potassium, iron and much more, while pumpkin seeds are a treasure-trove of nutrients ranging from magnesium and copper to protein and zinc. When combined with yogurt, this smoothie makes for a healthy affair, perfect to add in your weight loss diet.





Quick, easy and absolutely delicious, a glass of banana and honey smoothie in your morning meal will keep you full for long. Try it at home and share your experience in the comments section below.







