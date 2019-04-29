Weight Loss: Try This High Protein And Fibre-Rich Lunch Recipe To Shed Belly Fat

Quinoa is replete with health-benefiting and weight-loss-friendly properties

If you have been on a weight loss journey for a while or just started one, you must have come across various fad diets and suggestions as to how to lose weight fast. Various weight loss diets these days stress on the importance of eating a well-balanced and nutritious diet, enriched with protein and fibre. Ever wondered why protein and fibre are considered to be important nutrients in any weight loss diet? Protein and fibre induce satiety, keeping your untimely cravings at bay. Moreover, fibre adds bulk to the stool, which helps in facilitating smooth digestion that is key to weight loss. One such lunch meal that is a combination of both fibre and protein is Quinoa With Vegetables.



Quinoa is one superfood that is replete with health-benefiting and weight-loss-friendly properties. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Quinoa is considered a complete protein because it contains all the essential amino acids; it is particularly high in lysine, important for tissue growth and repair." While there are plenty of protein sources available for non-vegetarians, vegetarians have a hard luck here as they are left with less options to choose from. For vegetarians who are unable to get their complete fill of protein, quinoa stands out to be a perfect bet.

Since this wonder pseudo-grain contains twice the quantity of fibre as compared to other grains, it helps in aiding digestion by adding bulk to the stool, thereby, regulating bowel movements. Having quinoa with vegetables during lunch is a good way to keep untimely hunger pangs at bay as this wholesome dish is sure to keep you satiated for long by inducing a feeling of fullness.



When you combine quinoa with healthy vegetables like zucchini, bell peppers, spring onions, yellow chilli, olives and beans, the nutritional value of the dish increases to a significant extent. All these vegetables are immensely rich in fibre content. Zucchini complements well with quinoa as it helps maintain metabolic balance, which is required for effective weight loss. "Fibre, vitamin C, and beta-carotene in zucchini help regulate blood sugar levels. Amounts of manganese can help the body metabolise protein and carbohydrates and digest fat," notes the book 'Healing Foods'.



Here is how you can make Quinoa with Vegetables in the comforts of your kitchen. Make this dish a part of your lunch routine and shed belly fat in an efficient and effective manner.



