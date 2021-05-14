During summers, the human body loses fluid excessively due to regular sweating. Not having enough fluid in the body can cause dehydration, fatigue, headache, weakened immunity and dry skin. While the best way to hydrate ourselves is by drinking a lot of water, some cool and refreshing ‘desi' drinks can also do the trick by quenching our thirst as well as readying the body for the extreme hot and humid days. These refreshing drinks are not just beneficial for the body, but also so tasty and delicious.

Here are 7 drinks that you can try at home this summer:

1. Jaljeera





Roasted cumin seeds are turned into coarse powder by beating them and then they are mixed in water to prepare this drink. The solution helps in addressing digestion and other problems related to the stomach. You can also add lemon juice to add flavour. Here's the recipe.





2. Sattu Sharbat





Sattu sharbat, from Bihar, is a morning drink that keeps the body cool. Made by mixing salt/sugar and a few spoons of sattu in a glass of water, this drink is refreshing as well as filling. If you prefer namkeen sharbat, then add chopped onions and green chillies and squeeze a lemon into the mix to boost flavour. Click here for the recipe.

3. Aam Panna





A lip-smacking drink popular across the country, it is made with mango pulp blended with cumin, jeera and mint leaves. This drink keeps you refreshed and energizes the body. It also hydrates the body instantly to battle the sweltering heat during the summer season. Click here for the recipe.





Aam Panna is one of the favourite summer drinks.

4. Buttermilk (Chaach)





It's a curd-based drink that is undoubtedly an Indian favourite. Chaach is good for digestion and the use of spices like jeera to prepare it only enhances its benefits. This desi drink has different names in different parts of India. It's called chaanch in northern India, mor in Tamil Nadu, mooru in Kerala, and majjige in Karnataka. In West Bengal, it's called ghol and is sweetened with sugar. Here's the link to the recipe.





5. Coconut Water





One of the healthiest natural drinks, a glass of chilled coconut water is all you need to relax. It also acts as an electrolyte in the body and helps in managing important physiological functions. The mild sweetness and fresh taste makes it just the perfect summer drink. Click here for the recipe.





Coconut water is a desi drink known for its health benefits.

6. Lassi





A glass of lassi is a must during summers. The smooth drink based with yogurt can be had in a variety of ways, by adding several ingredients to make it rich in taste and flavour. From classic to mint, and avocado, try it the way you want it. Find the recipe here.





7. Nimbu Pani





Our very own desi nimbu paani is the perfect, easily available summer cooler. It is prepared using mint leaves, lemons, sugar, salt, and water. You can also add spices like cumin, coriander powder and black pepper. Nimbu pani immediately boosts the fluid level in the body, and lemon, rich in Vitamin C, is known to increase immunity. Here's the recipe.





Tell us your pick from this refreshing list.