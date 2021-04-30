While it is summer and we love ice creams, just how many scoops can we afford to have day after day? But ice pops and cold desserts are not the only solutions to the scorching heat. In fact, nothing can really beat the satisfaction of downing an entire glass of fruit juice in one breath. Fresh, tasty and healthy, fruity drinks are a good source of energy after a long day at work. By thinking outside the box, you can even turn the "boring" fruit juices into exciting fruity drinks that don't compromise your diet and health. You can also spruce up your drinks with herbs and spices to add your special personal touch.

If you, however, feel that a little culinary nudge will do you good, we are here to help. We have brought you a list of fruity drink recipes that are simple to make, easy on the pocket and so yummy that you'll happily give up your ice creams.

Fruit drinks for summer: Take a look at these refreshing recipes.

Here Are 6 Fruity Drink Recipes To Enjoy This Summer:

1. Mango Kiwi Fuzz

Summers are synonymous with mangoes. And if anything can compete with the rich flavour of mango, it is the freshness of kiwi. On one hand, while mango is a good source of antioxidants, kiwi boosts the immune system. And these two fruits come together to make this cool and tasty drink that is perfect after some time out in the sun. Find the full recipe here.

2. Kokum And Watermelon Gazpacho

Biting into a watermelon and feeling instantly hydrated has to be one of the most refreshing aspects of summers. And you can elevate the simple watermelon juice by adding a bit of the kokum fruit to give you an instant burst of energy. This recipe also uses cucumber and lemon wedges to pack a punch and is best served chilled. Click here for the full recipe.

Fruit drinks for summer: Watermelon is one of the best fruits to cool your body.

3. Cucumber And Kiwi Juice

Want a summer drink that has all the goodness of your favourite salad? Then, this recipe is perfect for you. While we have discussed that kiwi is an excellent source of hydration and immunity-boosting nutrients, cucumber is a vegetable that acts as a great coolant in summers. And what's great is that it works well with fruits. The recipe also uses some Thai ginger to give it a tangy twist. Find the full recipe here.

4. Watermelon Basil Cooler

Watermelon and basil are a match made in heaven and this is exactly what this recipe proves. The fruity drink can be made in less than 15 minutes and is the perfect pick-me-up at the end of a warm day. And talking about benefits, basil can help regulate cholesterol and triglycerides. It also helps to improve blood flow due to the presence of magnesium. Watermelon, on the other hand, is rich in antioxidants and reduces inflammation. Find the full recipe here.

5. Aam Ras

One cannot curate a list of summer drinks without talking about Aam Ras. A household summer staple, the drink is packed with the goodness and flavour of mangoes. By adding just the right amount of spices, mint leaves and lime, you can prevent the overwhelming sweetness from masking the flavours. Click here for the full recipe.

(Also Read: 6 Refreshing South Indian Summer Drinks You Need To Try)

Fruit drinks for summer: Try Aam Ras for a refreshing delight this summer!

6. Watermelon and Strawberry Smoothie

Watermelon, strawberry and chia seeds -- all three ingredients promote hydration and are, therefore, perfect for a quick summer smoothie. The ingredients are paired with low-fat yoghurt and honey to give the drink just the right consistency and flavour. Click here for the full recipe.

Now that you have all these recipes, tell us which fruit drink you will be reaching for first?