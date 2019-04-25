What Are Glass Noodles? What Can You Make From Them?

Highlights Glass noodles are clear and translucent

Like regular noodles, they are long soft strands but opaque

In India, glass noodles are known as falooda

Aficionados of Asian food must be familiar with glass noodles as they are a common sight in the Asian cuisine. True to their name, the noodles are clear and translucent. Just like our regular noodles, they are long soft strands but opaque in appearance. Glass noodles are known by many names - cellophane noodles, Fensi, Chinese vermicelli and Bean Thread noodles. Instead of any flour, these noodles are made from water and starch like potato starch, mung bean starch, tapioca, green pea starch and canna. They are white in colour when raw but turn opaque when soaked in water and cooked.





Many Asian countries produce glass noodles in their distinct form. Chinese make them from mung bean starch and call it Chinese vermicelli.





Koreans turn them a bit thicker from sweet potato starch. Their glass noodles are called sweet potato noodles or dangmyeon.





Japanese also like their glass noodles made with sweet potato starch but call them harusame.





We Indians know glass noodles as falooda! Yes, our very own falooda of kulfi falooda is basically glass noodles made from corn starch or arrowroot.











Benefits Of Glass Noodles -

Glass noodles are sugar-free, hence may be a great option for people suffering from diabetes.

Glass noodles are also fat-free and may prove to be an excellent inclusion in weight loss diet.

Glass noodles are a versatile food item that is used in many dishes like spring rolls, salads, soups, hot pots and stir-fried dishes. Of course, these dishes with glass noodles are mostly seen in other Asian countries. In India, we just like our falooda with kufli. Though there are many other dishes - sweet and savoury - that can be made from glass noodles.



Here are some dishes that can be made with glass noodles and also suit the palate of Indian eaters -







Glass Noodle Salad Recipe

This Thai salad that is also called Yum Woon Sen can be rustled up in minutes, using common Indian veggies like carrots, tomatoes and baby corns.





View Full Recipe Here











Royal Falooda Drink

A milky beverage with the smattering of feather-light, mushy falooda - this drink is perfect to survive through a hot, sunny day.





View Full Recipe Here





Maple And Fruit Falooda

This is an enticing potpourri of lush falooda, nutritious nuts and tangy maple syrup. Relish this with ice-cream and give yourself a sweet treat.





View Full Recipe Here











Glass noodles are usually dried when bought from the store. They are soaked in water to bring them to their edible state. We can also boil them like our regular noodles but for lesser time. Quick-to-make and a great accompaniment to almost any food, glass noodles deserve to get a place in your kitchen cabinet.











