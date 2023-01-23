The slightly tangy, slightly sweet pearls of pomegranate taste great as is or mixed with chaats and salads. Pomegranate juice is another popular way of consuming the fruit. Juicing it instantly sweetens it up further, giving us a refreshing and lip-smacking drink. While we always enjoyed drinking the soul-soothing juice, we probably didn't realise how it was helping us lose weight in the process. Yes, pomegranate juice can help you shed those extra kilos, and what a delicious way to do so! Find out more about it.

Health Benefits Of Pomegranate Juice For Weight Loss:

1. Boosts Metabolism

Weight Management Expert Dr. Gargi Sharma says, "Pomegranates are rich in compounds like antioxidants, polyphenols and conjugated linolenic acid, which are known to speed up metabolism and burn fat.

2. Curbs Hunger

Pomegranates have a high satiety level. Drinking a glass of pomegranate juice can help suppress cravings for binge eating, and prevent excessive weight gain.

3. Low-Calorie Drink

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 grams of pomegranate seeds contain 83 calories, and most of it comes from carbohydrates. So even the low amount of calories that you are getting from the juice, are the good ones.

4. Better Substitute to Sugary Drinks

Since pomegranates are naturally sweet, pomegranate juice proves to be an excellent substitute for high-sugar drinks like packaged juices, colas and sodas. A 100-gram serving of pomegranate has around 14 grams sugar, which is slightly high but is balanced well by dietary fibres.

5. Offers Lots Of Fibre

A medium sized pomegranate contains about 10 grams of dietary fibre, which helps with easy digestion of foods, and burns calories along the way.





How To Use Pomegranate For Weight Loss I Pomegranate Juice Recipe:

Enrich your diet with foods and drinks that will help you achieve weight loss effectively. Pomegranate juice is one of them.