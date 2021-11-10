Winter season has finally begun, and with it comes the urge to binge on some deep-fried goodies and sumptuous desserts. From Gulab Jamun to Mysore Pak, Kheer to Jalebi - Indian dessert lovers are truly spoilt for choice. It is especially hard for those with a sweet tooth to stay away from these guilty indulgences. Shilpa Shetty is also one actor who simply can't resist a tempting dessert every once in a while. Recently, we saw her indulging in a delightful softy ice cream while holidaying in Himachal Pradesh. And now, the diva is biting into some yummy and piping hot Jalebis but with a unique twist! Take a look at the story she shared:

"Apple Jalebi! Thank you Chef Santosh," wrote Shilpa Shetty in the caption of the photograph. The dessert came along with what seemed to be some delicious and creamy Rabri. The Apple Jalebi was drizzled with sweet sugar syrup and chopped pistachios as well. The entire creation looked absolutely divine and ready to dig into!

For the unversed, Apple Jalebi is a twist on the usual Jalebi recipe. This unique dessert recipe uses slices of tangy green apple to create the jalebis. These apple slices are then coated with a batter and deep-fried in chashni. The sourness of the apple gives an ideal and different twist to the usual Jalebi recipe.





Want to try and make it yourself? Click here for the full recipe of Apple Jalebi.





Apple Jalebi is made with round slices of apple topped with Rabri.

We would love to see more of Shilpa Shetty's sweet indulgences! On the work front, the actor was last seen in 'Hungama 2'. Her upcoming projects include 'Nikamma' which is directed by Sabbir Khan.