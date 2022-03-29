Indians have a special love affair with street food! The food prepared on the streets just tastes yummier than restaurant food, it is just something we all agree on. Lately, an evolution is taking place in Indian street food, with fusion food on the rise. It doesn't matter how bizarre the fusion food combination may be, it always manages to find a spotlight on the internet. The crazier the dish sounds, the more people are curious about what it tastes like! Today, we have found another bizarre fusion of street food that has piqued people's interest on the internet. A vendor has created a dish called tandoori kulcha omelette, a fusion of desi omelette that has impressed people. Take a look:

















While we are used to the classic breakfast combination of bread omelette; this Delhi street vendor decided to add a double desi twist by replacing the bread with the beloved kulcha and adding a tandoori tadka. In the video, we see the vendor prepare a desi omelette with tandoori masala, spices, tomatoes and onions. Next, the vendor cooks the omelette on the tawa and tops it with cheese slices. Then he folds the omelette and places it in between kulchas. The omelette sandwiched between kulcha is then cooked in a generous amount of butter, like most street food is nowadays. This video was uploaded by @thefoodieshub and has 238k views and 12.1k likes so far.





The heavy use of butter and cheese has been hotly debated on the internet by foodies all across the country, but surprisingly people are actually interested in trying out this fusion omelette with a tandoori twist. Here's what people mentioned in the comments:











What do you think about this fusion street food? Would you be interested in trying it out? Do tell us in the comments section below!









