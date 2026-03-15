If you have been scrolling through Instagram lately, you must have seen people adding a splash of cream, a shot of coffee, and sometimes even fruit slices to their soda. This viral trend is called Dirty Soda, and it is currently taking over social media feeds everywhere. The idea does sound bizarre at first. Soda mixed with milk? Coffee added to cola? But millions of people online are trying these combinations and sharing their own versions. So what exactly is dirty soda, why is everyone suddenly obsessed with it, and should you try it too?

What Exactly Is Dirty Soda?

Simply put, dirty soda is soda that has been “dirtied” with extra ingredients. These additions change the flavour and texture of the drink, making it richer and more interesting. Instead of drinking plain cola or soda, people are adding things like coffee, cream, fruits, caramel, etc. While the internet made dirty soda famous, the idea itself is not entirely new. In parts of the United States, small soda shops have been serving customised sodas for years. Social media has now taken that concept and made it global.

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As the trend grows, several combinations have become especially popular online. The coffee coke is one of the simplest versions. A shot of espresso is poured over iced coke. The bitterness of coffee balances the sweetness of the soda. Another viral version includes orange slices with espresso and coke. Some people even add coconut syrup and cream to cola or lemon soda.

Want To Try One At Home? Try This Dirty Coke

Chef and creator Saloni Kukreja recently shared her take on the trend. Her version combines chilled Coke, espresso, and a light vanilla cream foam to create a rich, fizzy drink.

Ingredients:

1 can coke

30 ml espresso shot

3 tablespoons whipping cream

1 tablespoon milk

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste

Ice

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Method:

In a glass or bowl, froth the whipping cream with milk, honey, and vanilla bean paste using a frother until it becomes light and airy. Brew a shot of espresso. If you do not have an espresso machine, mix instant coffee with a little hot water. Fill a glass with lots of ice. Pour in the chilled coke and then add the espresso shot. Top the drink with the frothy vanilla cream foam. Give it a gentle stir or sip it as it is. The drink is fizzy, creamy, slightly bitter from the coffee, and sweet from the vanilla foam.

Sometimes the most unexpected combinations can become the biggest food trends. What started as a local soda shop idea has now turned into a global internet craze