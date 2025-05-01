What is the first thing that pops into your head when you hear the word 'khachapuri'? Let us guess - you probably stop for a second and wonder if this is some Indian snack you have never heard of. Makes sense. With a name that sounds a lot like 'kachori' or 'puri,' it is easy to assume it is from the noisy lanes of India. But here is the twist - khachapuri is not Indian at all. It is a cheese-loaded bread, proudly celebrated as Georgia's national dish. And no, not the American state. We mean Georgia, the country tucked between Eastern Europe and West Asia.

What Is Khachapuri?

If you are in Georgia and looking for a place that does not sell khachapuri, good luck with that. Locals absolutely love it, and it is also a major hit with tourists. This boat-shaped Georgian cheese bread is usually served hot with bubbling cheese, a runny egg, and a bit of butter on top. According to food and travel website TasteAtlas, the traditional version uses Georgian Sulguni or Imeretian cheese. But you will also find modern khachapuri recipes that use mozzarella or even feta.





Photo Credit: Pexels

History And Origin Of Khachapuri:

A piece in a Georgian journal features food researcher Darra Goldstein, author of The Georgian Feast, who says there is no clear timeline for when khachapuri first appeared. But chances are it dates back to at least the 12th century, around the time Georgia was going through a cultural boom.





According to archived data on web.archive.org, some food historians believe it might have roots as far back as the Roman era, when soldiers marched past the Black Sea and carried recipes that looked a lot like pizza.

Does Khachapuri Have An Indian Link?

We understand why people think it might be Indian. The word 'puri' does raise a few eyebrows. Darra Goldstein says that 'puri' is also the Georgian word for bread, and 'khacha' stands for cheese curd. However, experts feel the similarity is most likely a fun coincidence and not a historical connection.

Khachapuri's Rise To Fame:

Georgians have always loved khachapuri. But it made headlines globally in 2019 when the Georgian National Agency for Cultural Heritage Preservation gave it the title of "culturally intangible." In 2023, it got another big win when TasteAtlas ranked it the world's best pie.





And yes, it is so iconic that the International School of Economics at TSU (ISET) actually uses it to track inflation. They follow the prices of key khachapuri ingredients like flour, cheese, milk, eggs, yeast, and butter to check how much the cost of living is changing.





Photo Credit: Pexels

How To Make Khachapuri?

We have got a quick and easy khachapuri recipe for you. It is a more modern take on the traditional Georgian food, and perfect for breakfast. Instead of Sulguni or Imeretian cheese, we are using feta and mozzarella.

Ingredients Needed:

700 gms Flour

7 gms Dry yeast

425 ml Water

25 ml Extra virgin olive oil

30 gms Sea salt

For toppings:

50 gms Fresh mozzarella

5 gms Parmesan

5 gms Yellow cheddar

30 gms Butter

30 gms Feta cheese

1 Egg

Method:

- Start by kneading the dough and shaping it like a boat.

- Bake it with lots of mozzarella cheese on top.

- Crack an egg on it, bake again, and top it off with butter and feta before serving.

Check out the full khachapuri recipe here.





If you love trying unique breads or cheese-filled dishes from different countries, you might want to bookmark this one.