Smoky, saucy, and addictive - that's the classic Thai Drunken Noodles for you. Fret not, the recipe does not include alcohol. Traditionally referred to as pad kee mao (pronounced pat-kee-mow), this dish is native to the streets of Central Thailand. Wide rice noodles, stir-fried with garlic, Thai chillies, basil, and sauces, make for a popular choice due to the blazing heat, charred texture and intense flavours. Drunken noodles can be enjoyed as is or paired with proteins like chicken, shrimp, pork or tofu.

A Brief History: Where Do Drunken Noodles Get The Name From?

According to several food historians, it is a Chinese-inspired dish, adapted over time with quintessential Thai ingredients, including bird-eye chillies. This street food is widely served in Thailand and Laos. However, there are various theories regarding the origin of the name, Drunken Noodles.





Some theorists suggest 'kee mao' literally means drunkard, which inspired the term Drunken Noodles. Some also say it is a late-night street food, usually made to counter a hangover after a fun night out. The extreme heat of the dish is said to kick your palate and help you sober down instantly.

How To Make Thai Drunken Noodles:

We have got you a simple recipe of the classic Thai drunken noodles to enjoy a quick and super delicious dinner anytime of the week. The recipe has been shared by Chef Guntas Sethi. "Drunken Noodles is the literal translation of 'Pad Kee Mao' because the theory is that these spicy Thai noodles should be eaten with an ice-cold beer and that they are a great cure for a hangover," she explains.

Key Ingredients:

Rice noodles, 250 gms

Oyster sauce, 3-4 tbsp

Light soy sauce, 2 tbsp

Dark soy sauce, 2 tbsp

Fish sauce, 1 tbsp (optional)

Sugar, 1.5 tsp

Water, 2 tbsp

Garlic, 4-5 cloves minced

Onion, 1 sliced

Red Thai Chilli, 2 tbsp chopped

Spring onion, a handful

Oil

Crushed peanuts, to garnish.

Step-By-Step Recipe Of Thai Drunken Noodles:

Soak rice noodles in warm water.

In a bowl, mix all the sauces with sugar and water.

Heat oil in a wok over high heat.

Add garlic and red Thai chilli.

Add onion, and saute for 2-3 minutes.

Add spring onions.

Add the noodles and sauce and cook for one minute until the sauce reduces and coats the noodles.

Remove from heat and immediately add basil, and toss until just wilted.

Serve immediately with crushed peanuts.

Pro Tips To Remember While Making Drunken Noodles:

1. Always use a smoking-hot wok for the charred texture..

2. Don't skimp on chillies. It is the secret behind the addictive flavour of the dish.

3. Add Thai holy basil at the end for aroma and authenticity.

4. Balance the flavours - sweet, salty, and umami - to get the perfect taste.





