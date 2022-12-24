Pasta has become one of the most-loved Italian recipes across the world. Be it macaroni or spaghetti, penne or fusilli - the possibilities are endless when it comes to pasta. Apart from pasta shapes, there are also plenty of sauces that you can choose from. No matter which pasta you're eating, a common query or problem people face is how exactly to go about eating pasta like an Italian would, without making it too messy. Should you take some on your plate or eat directly from the serving bowl? And what about cutlery - is it appropriate to use a fork, spoon or even a knife? A recent viral video brought attention to this very query. Take a look:

Nadia Caterina Munno, better known as 'The Pasta Queen' is a popular cookbook author from the USA. She shared the explainer video about how to eat pasta on her official handle @the_pastaqueen, where it went viral and received over 1.5 million views and 43k likes. In the clip, she explained that the right way to eat pasta in the authentic Italian way was only using a fork and no other cutlery. She suggested grabbing a little with a fork, twisting it while dipping it in the bowl of pasta, and then enjoying it in the form of a small bite. There was no need to cut the pasta into pieces or use a spoon for this.

"I know that back in the day, many of our grandparents were using the spoon, but it has slowly gone into disuse. In my house, we don't use the spoon and we never cut the spaghetti unless you have a toddler who's 1 year old," said the author in the caption of the video.





Even a messy pasta like spaghetti should ideally be eaten with a fork. Photo: iStock

A number of other experts online suggested that pasta should be best eaten alone without any side dish. Further, pasta sauces or vegetables can be eaten with a spoon if required. But pasta itself is recommended to be eaten with a fork, even if it's a tricky shape like spaghetti. According to a British etiquette expert, Emily Post, twirling a few noodles on the fork is the best way to go about it. A fork can be used to eat pasta irrespective of the shape, be it fusilli, farfalle or even rigatoni.





US-based Etiquette expert Myka Meier also agrees, "Skip the spoon and instead use your fork in your dominant hand. To avoid too much spaghetti from accumulating, only put a few strands of pasta on the fork, and while twirling give your fork quick lifts so excess pasta does not catch on. Enjoy," she said in her video on Instagram.





An article dating back to 1982 in New York Times also speaks about the same problem regarding how to eat pasta. Mr Giovanetti agrees that ''In Italy, it is customary to first place the pasta in a bowl or on a plate. You then spoon the sauce on top and finally cheese, if you use it at all. You use your fork and spoon to toss the pasta with sauce and cheese, and you then eat it with your fork alone." Further, pasta should be served in a bowl while the bread along with it is completely optional.





What did you think of the pasta-eating etiquette? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.