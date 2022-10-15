Festive season calls for get-togethers, dressing up, and yummy food. If you are stepping into the shoes of a host, this time, deciding on the menu could be quite a task. While there is a plethora of options in the main course, we all struggle at handpicking party snacks. Festive get-togethers and lip-smacking snacks along with cocktails are a perfect fit. And, to prepare your menu for the Diwali festivities, we have found a delicious Papdi Chaat board recipe. Wait, are you worried about the papdi chaat getting soggy? Chef Anahita Dhondy Bhandari has rightfully taken your concerns into consideration.

“Looking for easy party snacks for this upcoming festive season? I got you covered with this awesome Papdi Chaat board that you can prepare ahead and keep. It is literally a rangoli on your platter. The Best Bit - It doesn't get soggy,” the chef wrote alongside the recipe.

Ingredients:

Hung curd

Green Chutney (Homemade)

Sonth (Tamarind) Chutney

Boiled potatoes (Finely diced)

Cherry tomatoes (diced)

Onions (diced)

Chaat masala.

Aloo Bhujia

Coriander

Pomegranate

Method:

Step 1: Spread hung curd on a chaat papri board or on a cake stand.

Step 2: Top it up with both green and sonth chutney (made at home). Take a toothpick and swirl it around.

Step 3: Add some diced potatoes, cherry tomatoes, and onions. P.S: you can also use pickled onions.

Step 4: Sprinkle a spoonful of homemade chaat masala.

Step 5: You can also add some aloo bhujia, fresh coriander leaves, as well as some pomegranate.

Keep the papdi on the side, and it won't turn soggy.





Try this recipe and let us know how you liked it.