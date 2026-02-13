Rajma is one of the most loved comfort foods in Indian homes. Whether enjoyed with rice or roti, its rich, spicy flavour makes every meal satisfying. But quite often, we are left with extra rajma after lunch or dinner and wonder what to do with it the next day. Instead of reheating the same curry, you can turn it into completely new dishes that taste fresh and exciting.





Leftover rajma is versatile, protein-rich and full of flavour, making it perfect for creative cooking. From quick breakfast ideas to tasty evening snacks, you can transform simple rajma into mouth-watering dishes. Here are six easy and delicious recipes you can make using leftover rajma.





Here Are 6 Recipes You Can Make With Leftover Rajma:

Rajma Pulao Recipe

Mix leftover rajma with cooked basmati rice, sautéed onions, ginger-garlic and whole spices, then cook everything together until aromatic and well blended. The result is a flavourful one-pot dish ideal for lunchboxes and best enjoyed with raita or a fresh salad.





Rajma Sandwich

Mash leftover rajma lightly and mix it with chopped onions, green chillies and a little lemon juice for extra tang. Spread this mixture between buttered bread slices and toast until crisp for a filling and hearty snack.





Rajma Roll

Use thickened rajma as a stuffing inside a warm roti or paratha along with sliced onions and mint chutney. Roll it tightly and toast it lightly on a pan to make a delicious wrap that works perfectly as a quick meal.





Rajma Tikki

Mash rajma with boiled potatoes, breadcrumbs and basic spices to form small flat patties. Shallow-fry them until golden brown and serve hot with green chutney or ketchup for a crunchy evening snack.

Rajma Puri

Blend leftover rajma into a smooth paste and add it directly to wheat flour along with spices to knead a soft dough. Roll into small puris and deep-fry until puffed and crisp for a unique, flavour-packed twist on regular puris.





Rajma Kebab

Grind rajma with onions, garlic, herbs and a little gram flour to make a firm kebab mixture.Shape into discs or cylinders and pan-fry until crisp outside and soft inside for a protein-rich starter.





Leftover rajma can easily be turned into a variety of tasty dishes, helping you avoid waste while adding new flavours to your meals.