Leftover rotis are one of those everyday kitchen realities we all pretend we'll deal with later. They sit neatly stacked in the fridge, too precious to throw away but not exciting enough to reheat as-is. This is where a little jugaad turns into something genuinely fun. With just a few pantry staples and a bit of rolling, those day-old rotis can be transformed into crisp, golden spring rolls that feel nothing like leftovers. They're crunchy on the outside, flavour-packed inside, and perfect for evening snacking or last-minute guests. If you like recipes that are practical, satisfying and quietly clever, this one deserves a spot in your rotation.





Why Leftover Rotis Work So Well For Spring Rolls

Rotis are thin, flexible and already cooked, which makes them an excellent wrapper substitute. When rolled tightly and fried or baked, they turn crisp without becoming chewy or hard. Unlike store-bought spring roll sheets, rotis are sturdier, easier to handle and far less likely to tear while rolling.

How To Make Spring Rolls From Leftover Rotis

Ingredients

Leftover rotis

Oil for sautéing and frying

Garlic and ginger (finely chopped)

Mixed vegetables (cabbage, carrot, capsicum, spring onion)

Soy sauce

Green chilli sauce or chilli paste

Black pepper

Salt (as needed)

Cornflour slurry (cornflour + water, for sealing)

Optional add-ins:

Paneer, shredded chicken or mushrooms

Schezwan sauce for extra heat

How To Make Spring Rolls Using Leftover Rotis

1. Saute the Ingredients

Heat a little oil in a pan and sauté garlic and ginger until they turn fragrant.

2. Cook the Veggies on High Heat

Add chopped vegetables and stir‑fry quickly so they stay crunchy and don't release moisture.

3. Season and Cool the Filling

Mix in soy sauce, chilli sauce, black pepper and salt. Cook briefly, then let the mixture cool completely.

4. Prepare and Fill the Rotis

Place a roti on a flat surface, trim the edges if needed, add the filling near one side, fold the edges in and roll tightly.

5. Seal and Cook the Spring Rolls

Seal the edge with a cornflour slurry. Deep‑fry until crisp, or brush with oil and bake/air‑fry until golden.

Tips To Get Crisp, Restaurant-Style Spring Rolls

Keep the filling dry; excess moisture makes the rolls soggy.

Roll tightly so there are no air pockets inside.

Fry on medium heat for even browning and crunch.

If rotis are very dry, lightly warm them before rolling to prevent cracking.

Common Mistakes To Avoid

Overloading the filling: Makes rolling difficult and causes leaks while frying.

Using hot filling: Steam builds up inside and softens the roti.

Skipping sealing: The roll will open up while frying.

Frying on high heat: Browns too quickly without turning crisp.

What To Serve With Roti Spring Rolls

These spring rolls pair beautifully with:

Sweet chilli sauce

Schezwan chutney

Garlic mayo

Classic green chutney

They also work well as a party starter or a quick tea-time snack.





Can You Make Them Ahead Of Time?

Yes. You can roll them in advance and refrigerate for a few hours. Fry or air-fry just before serving for best texture. Avoid storing fried rolls for too long, as they lose their crispness.





Turning leftover rotis into spring rolls is the kind of kitchen trick that feels both smart and satisfying. It's quick, adaptable and proof that leftovers don't need to be boring - they just need a little imagination.