When <i>Gulab Jamun</i> And <i>Rasgulla</i> Became Amitabh Bachchan's Toughest Props (See Pic)

Amitabh Bachchan is undeniably one of the biggest actors of Bollywood today. The actor completed 50 years in the industry last year and continues to be a name to reckon with. This year, he was seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo' with Ayushmann Khurrana, where both the actors were lauded for their performances as bickering landlord and tenant of a decrepit Haweli. In July this year, Bachchan was also diagnosed with COVID 19 and was admitted in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, soon upon his recovery he started shooting for a popular quiz show that he has been associated with over 20 years. The actor works non-stop and his level of fitness can give many youngsters a run for their money. He is often a strict diet, and a few years ago he also went off sugar, but when for a photo shoot, he was asked to pose with a gulab jamun and rasgulla- the feat became a bit of a challenge for the actor par excellence.





He wrote in his caption, "जब आपने मीठा खाना छोड़ दिया, तब shoot के लिए पकड़ा दिया rasgulla और gulab जामुन । और कहा बेटा , ऐसा expression हो जैसे आपने खा लिया हो । इससे बड़ा torture life में नहीं हो सकता"

(When you have left sweets, and are asked to pose with gulab jamun and rasgulla as if you have truly enjoyed it. There cannot be a bigger 'torture' in life)

Looks like the decision of quitting sugar has been a bitter-sweet one for Mr. Bachchan.





