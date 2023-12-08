Ekadashi, a celestial event in Hinduism, occurs twice a month, and the upcoming Utpana Ekadashi on December 8, 2023, is creating a buzz. Devotees believe that by observing Ekadashi's fasts, they receive the blessings of Lord Vishnu, and their troubles vanish into thin air. However, there are fasting rules to follow, and we've got the scoop on what not to consume and delectable recipes to try during this sacred period. According to the Hindu Panchang, Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day of each lunar month, with significance attached to the first full moon and the second Amavasya. A total of 24 Ekadashi days grace the calendar, each dedicated to Lord Vishnu, promising fulfilment for those observing the fast.





Also Read: Want A Healthy Way To Make Paneer? Try This Easy Sesame Paneer Recipe

Utpana Ekadashi Muhurta:

- Starts: December 8, 2023, at 05:06 AM

- Ends: December 9, 2023, at 06:31 AM





What to Steer Clear of on Ekadashi?







1. No meat, garlic, onions, or lentils a day prior.





2. Rice consumption is an absolute no-no.





3. Barley, brinjal, and semfali are off the menu.





4. Say goodbye to cabbage, carrot, turnip, and spinach.





5. Strictly avoid meat, alcohol, and drugs.





5 Recipes That You Can Consume While Fasting







If you're fasting on Ekadashi, stick to sattvic foods. Fruits like mangoes, bananas, and grapes are your go-to. Almonds, pistachios, sweet potatoes, regular potatoes, sago, black pepper, and kuttu can be included in your fasting menu. Here are some lip-smacking recipes to tantalize your taste buds:





1. Rajgira Puri

Crispy and deep-fried, these puris are made from a mixture of boiled potatoes and water. Fry until golden brown and pair with a delightful potato vegetable. Click here





2. Sabudana Khichdi

Quick and easy to make, this dish with potatoes, green chillies, black pepper, and rock salt is light on the stomach and keeps you full for a long time. Click here





3. Aloo Rasedaar

Enjoy this simple potato dish with cumin, tomato, rock salt, and light spices. Pair it with Puri or Rajgira Puri for a satisfying meal.Click here





4. Sabudana Tikki

Satisfy your cravings with these tasty tikkis made by mixing potatoes, peanuts, and spices. A delightful option for your fasting days.Click here





5. Kuttu Halwa

Indulge your sweet tooth with this delectable halwa made from ghee, dry fruits, and sugar. Quick to prepare, it will keep your stomach happy during the fast. Click here











If you're observing Ekadashi this time, follow the rules diligently and give these recipes a shot. Let us know which one tickled your taste buds the most!



