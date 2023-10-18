Navratri is a time for fasting and feasting in honour of the goddess Durga. During these sacred nine days, many people abstain from grains and indulge in vrat (fasting) recipes. One such superfood that is often mentioned is rajgira, also known as amaranth. Rajgira is a tiny grain that's big on nutrition and versatility. It's gluten-free, rich in protein, and packed with essential vitamins and minerals. Here we are sharing five delectable rajgira recipes that will not only keep you satisfied during Navratri fasting but will also let you enjoy mouthwatering flavours.

What Is Rajgira Rich In? Here Are Some Health Benefits Of Rajgira:

1. Nutrient-Rich:

Rajgira is a nutritional powerhouse. Packed with essential vitamins and minerals, it provides a comprehensive range of nutrients that your body needs during fasting. It's particularly high in calcium, iron, magnesium, and vitamin C, which support bone health, energy production, and immune function.

2. Complete Protein Source:

For vegetarians and vegans observing fasting, rajgira is an excellent source of plant-based protein. It contains all the essential amino acids, aiding muscle maintenance and overall health. Protein also helps keep you feeling full and satisfied throughout the fasting period.

3. Gluten-Free and Digestive Friendly:

Rajgira is naturally gluten-free, making it a safe choice for individuals with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease. Its high fibre content supports digestion, prevents constipation, and helps maintain a healthy gut.

4. Energy Booster:

During fasting, maintaining energy levels is essential. Rajgira's carbohydrates provide a steady release of energy, preventing energy dips and keeping you alert and active throughout the day.

5. Antioxidant Properties:

Rajgira is rich in antioxidants, including vitamin C, vitamin E, and selenium, which help protect your cells from oxidative damage. These antioxidants support your overall health and may reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Rajgira is a vrat-friendly food.

Here Are 5 Rajgira Recipes You Must Have For Navratri Fasting:

1. Rajgira Kadhi

Rajgira kadhi is a creamy and tangy curry that's perfect for breaking your fast. It's made by blending rajgira flour with yogurt, and it's often garnished with fresh coriander leaves. The unique taste and creamy texture of this kadhi will make you forget that you're fasting. Click here for the recipe for Rajgira Kadhi.

2. Rajgira Dosa

For those who crave the crispy goodness of dosas during Navratri, rajgira dosa is the answer. This gluten-free dosa is made from a batter of rajgira flour, water, and a touch of rock salt. It's easy to prepare and incredibly satisfying, especially when served with a fresh coconut chutney. Click here for the recipe for Rajgira Dosa.

3. Rajgira Ladoo

Rajgira ladoo is a delightful sweet treat for those with a sweet tooth. These bite-sized balls are made by mixing rajgira flour, ghee, sugar (or its alternatives like jaggery or sugar substitute) and almonds for that extra crunch. The result is a scrumptious dessert that's perfect for satisfying your post-fast cravings. Click here for the recipe for rajgira ladoo.

4. Rajgira Puri

If you're longing for a crispy, deep-fried indulgence during Navratri fasting, try rajgira puri. These puffed bread rounds are made from a mixture of rajgira flour, boiled potatoes, and water. They're then fried to a golden brown perfection. Pair them with aloo sabzi for a fulfilling meal.

5. Rajgira Tikki

For a savoury and satisfying snack, rajgira tikki is the way to go. These tikkis are crafted by combining rajgira flour with mashed potatoes, green chillies, sendha namak and vrat-friendly spices. They are then shaped into patties and shallow-fried to achieve a crispy outer layer.





With rajgira's flexibility, healthfulness and deliciousness, you can create a diverse Navratri menu that keeps your taste buds happy and your health in top shape.





Happy Sharad Navratri 2023!





