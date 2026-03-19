Navratri in Delhi is not just a time for fasting; it is a full-blown culinary event. Restaurants across the city have quietly been perfecting their vrat menus, and what was once a fairly limited spread of sabudana khichdi and singhare ki puri has evolved into something genuinely worth planning a meal around. From neighbourhood dhabas to hotel dining rooms, the city serves up Navratri food with the same seriousness it brings to everything else it eats. If you are observing the fast or simply curious about what is on offer this season, here is where Delhi is eating during Navratri.

Top Menus To Have In Delhi NCR During Navratri:

A Celebration of Purity & Indulgence: Navratri at Elan, The Lodhi, New Delhi

This Navratri, dive into mindful indulgence at Elan, The Lodhi's all-day dining gem in New Delhi, with a satvik menu blending tradition and luxury from March 19-27. Start with Saffron Pistachio Lassi or Avocado-Fig Thandai, then savour Peanut Coconut Sundal, crispy Raw Banana Herb Kebab, or velvety Cashew Cream Paneer Tikka. Mains shine with Beetroot Coconut Poriyal, Black Salt Cumin Potato Confit, Green Chilli Paneer Velouté, Lotus Seed Kofta in nutty curries, plus Himalayan Samak Pilaf and Buckwheat Poori. End sweetly with Classic Cashew Milk Fudge or Sweet Potato Saffron Halwa.

An Exquisite Navratri Celebration at The Leela Palace New Delhi

Celebrate Navratri's vibrant spirit at The Leela Palace New Delhi with their sattvik special menu at The Qube and Jamavar, indulgent yet nourishing, at INR 2950 plus taxes per person. Kick off with zesty Teen Mirch ka Paneer Tikka or Shakarkand aur Anardana ki Chaat, then dive into comforting mains like Paneer Bhurji, Aloo Tamatar Chaunk ke Subzi, and Kaddu Panchphoran, paired with Kuttu ki Roti, Samak ke Chawal, and Matka Dahi. Munch on Kacche Kele ke Chips, Sabudana Papad, or Cholai ke Ladoo, and end sweetly with Sabudana Kheer or Kesari Phirni. A festive feast blending tradition and luxury!

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Taj Mahal, New Delhi, Celebrates Navratri with ‘The Divine Nine' at Machan

Celebrate Navratri's devotion and divine festive vibes at Taj Mahal, New Delhi's Machan, where 'The Divine Nine' thali brings India's fasting traditions to life with mindful indulgence. Picture this: soulful dishes like crispy Kuttu ke Kebab, comforting Sabudana Moongfali ki Khichdi, and tangy Kacche Kele ki Subzi, all crafted from seasonal gems using time-honoured techniques. Its simplicity is elevated; balanced flavours, refined presentation, and quiet luxury in every bite. Nestled in Machan's timeless charm, slow down, savour the season, and let tradition nourish your spirit.

Taj Palace, New Delhi, Invites Guests to Celebrate Navratri with Curated Festive Dining Experiences

As Navratri's spirit of devotion and mindful living graces us, Taj Palace, New Delhi, welcomes you to savour the festival through sattvic culinary journeys at Loya and Capital Kitchen. At Loya, North Indian fasting traditions shine with refined, authentic specials that honour regional storytelling. Over at Capital Kitchen, dive into a harmonious Navratri thali brimming with kuttu and singhare ki poori, samak rice, vrat ke aloo, seasonal pumpkin sabzi, cooling raitas, vrat-friendly chaas, and rose thandai, capped by nostalgic sabudana and makhana kheer. Amid floral accents and traditional serveware, it's pure nourishment wrapped in understated luxury.

Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka Celebrates Navratri with ‘A Sacred Indulgence'

Embrace Navratri's vibrant spirit at Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka, where Creo, an all-day dining gem, and in-room service unveil ‘A Sacred Indulgence.' From March 19th to 27th, dive into a sattvic thali bursting with traditional fasting delights, crafted from time-honoured ingredients for pure, festive joy. Perfect for lunch or dinner, it's wholesome comfort that honours the season without skimping on flavour. Head to Creo for INR 1250++ per person, or savour it cosily in your room at INR 1800++.

Celebrate Navratri with a Wholesome Sattvic Thali at The Connaught, New Delhi

This Navratri, The Connaught, New Delhi, invites guests to enjoy a specially curated Navratri thali at The Hub. Thoughtfully crafted in line with fasting traditions, the thali features a wholesome selection of sattvic dishes made using traditional vrat-friendly ingredients. Simple, nourishing and flavourful, the menu offers a balanced festive experience for those observing the season. Available from 19 th to 27 th March, the Navratri thali is designed to bring comfort and authenticity together in a relaxed dining setting.

Taj City Centre Gurugram Marks Navratri with ‘A Divine Navratra Feast' at Culina 44

Marking the festive spirit of Navratri, Taj City Centre Gurugram introduces ‘A Divine Navratra Feast' at Culina 44, its all-day dining restaurant offering a specially curated thali experience for the season. Bringing together the essence of traditional fasting cuisine, the menu showcases a carefully balanced selection of sattvic dishes that celebrate familiar flavours in a refined, contemporary setting. Each element of the thali is designed to be light, nourishing and satisfying, while staying true to festive customs. With its relaxed and welcoming ambience, Culina 44 provides the perfect setting to enjoy a simple yet meaningful Navratri meal.





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Indulge in the Royal Navratri Thali at Taj Damdama Lake Resort And Spa, Gurugram

Bringing together festive flavours and rich culinary heritage, Taj Damdama Lake Resort and Spa, Gurugram, invites guests to savour the Royal Navratri Thali at Shamiana, the hotel's all-day dining restaurant, and Zvatra, its North Indian fine-dining destination. Inspired by time-honoured recipes and crafted with a deep respect for sattvic cuisine, the thali brings together a vibrant selection of dishes that balance nourishment with indulgence. From comforting classics such as Samak Rice and Kuttu or Singhade ki Poori to flavourful preparations like Paneer Kaju Curry, Dahi Singhade ki Subzi and Sitafal ki Subzi, each element reflects the depth and diversity of festive fare. The experience is complemented by refreshing accompaniments and traditional desserts, including Makhane ki Kheer and seasonal fruits, creating a wholesome and satisfying spread.

Gola Sizzlers – Navratri Special

Celebrate Navratri's vibrant spirit at Gola Sizzlers with our thoughtfully curated festive menu, where traditional fasting favourites fuse wholesome ingredients and rich flavours into pure comfort. Dive into the special thali starring crispy Sabudana Tikki, creamy Shahi Paneer, Pethe Ki Sabji, hearty Aloo preparations, fluffy Samak Rice, golden Poori, fresh salads, indulgent Sabudana Kheer, and refreshing Thandai, all on one festive table. Craving more? Savour Aloo Chaat, Palak Patta Chaat, Paneer Tikka, Gilafi Kebabs, and Samak Rice Khichdi, each crafted sattvik-style for guilt-free indulgence. It's warmth, tradition, and celebration in every bite!

Celebrate The Auspicious Spirit Of Navratri With Delicious Sattvik Delights At Eros Hotel, New Delhi

Eros Hotel New Delhi is igniting Navratri vibes at Tea Lounge with its 'Navratri Nights' food fest, blending faith, flavour, and festivity from March 19-27. Dive into a sacred culinary journey featuring palate-tempting snacks like sabudana bites and veggie delights, seasoned with sendha namak, coconut powder, and spices, all paired with enticing Navratri teas. The space glows with garlands, diyas, and traditional décor, filling the air with divine aromas. Expert chefs craft every appetiser for pure festive cheer.

A Curated Navratri Thali Experience At The Leela Ambience Gurugram

Celebrate Navratri in style at The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences, where they've rolled out a stunning curated Thali from March 19 to 27, 2026, perfect for fasting guests craving sophistication. Dive into traditional sattvic dishes at Spectra's vibrant all-day dining scene, paired with a refreshing lassi, or savour the royal vibes at Diya's Northwest Frontier-inspired haven with plush seating. Prefer privacy? Opt for in-room dining with forest views. Blending authentic flavours and the hotel's gracious hospitality, this experience makes festive feasting unforgettable.

This Navratri, Aflatoon's Festive Thali Brings the Feast Home

This Navratri, Aflatoon by SOCIAL is bringing the festival right to your doorstep with their specially curated Navratri Thali, available from March 19th to 27th across Delhi NCR and Chandigarh outlets, exclusively on Swiggy and Zomato. Imagine savouring a wholesome spread of Aloo Jeera, Paneer in Tomato Gravy, crispy Makhana, Samak Rice, 4 Falahari Pooris, Sabudana Vada, Papad, and a creamy Sabudana Kheer finale, all for just ₹549. It's the perfect at-home feast blending traditional fasting favourites with comfort, flavour, and indulgence, so you can celebrate effortlessly without missing a beat.

Celebrate Devotion with Every Bite: A Special Navratri Feast at Paatra, Jaypee Siddharth, New Delhi

This Navratri, dive into devotion at Paatra, Jaypee Siddharth in New Delhi, with their "Celebrate Devotion with Every Bite" menu. It transforms traditional fasting ingredients into comforting, indulgent dishes bursting with regional flavours, think vibrant starters like Palak Patta Kuttu Ki Chaat, Quinoa Sabudana Tikki, and Stuffed Paneer with Pumpkin and Dry Fruits. Mains shine with Paneer Tikka Masala, Singhare & Lauki Ki Kadhi, Dahi Wale Aloo, Aamras Ki Poori, Beetroot Poha, and a crisp Vrat Wala Kachumber Salad. Sweeten the deal with Fruit Salad with Shenda & Lemon or classic Rasmalai, plus Sabudana Papad, Vrat Wali Chaas, and Chaulai ke Ladoo. Tradition meets creativity for a truly memorable feast!

Thali Tales for Nine Divine Nights: A Festive Navratri Dining Experience at Paatra, Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort, Greater Noida

This Navratri, dive into devotion at Paatra, Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort in Greater Noida, with their enchanting “Thali Tales for Nine Divine Nights.” From March 19–27, this immersive vrat feast (INR 2199) transforms humble fasting staples into flavour-packed delights, think refreshing Rajwadi Lassi, melt-in-mouth Makhana Malai Galouti, zingy Bhakti Bhoj Chaat, aromatic Kofta-E-Khas, and Adhraki Aloo Triwala, rounded off with Singhare Ki Poori, Anjeer Akhrot Halwa, and creamy Danedar Doodh Malai. It's a soulful thali blending tradition, nutrition, and indulgence for the nine sacred nights, pure festive magic!

Celebrate Navratri with Curated Festive Feasts at Roseate Hotels & Resorts, New Delhi

This Navratri, from March 19–27, Roseate Hotels & Resorts in New Delhi invites you to savour festive fasting delights at Kiyan (The Roseate) and DEL & Kheer (Roseate House). At Kiyan, dive into a serene Navratri Thali with fluffy Kuttu Poori, aromatic Samak Rice, Petha Sabzi, creamy Paneer Makhani, and velvety Sabudana Kheer, available 12 PM to 11:30 PM. Over at DEL & Kheer, relish contemporary twists like crisp Paneer Khajoor Rolls, hearty Aloo Makhana Kofta, nutty Chironji ki Dal, Singhare Aloo ki Poori, and indulgent Kesari Sabudana Kheer. Rooted in sattvic tradition yet bursting with flavour

Experience the Essence of Navratri at Tamra, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi

Celebrate Navratri's vibrant spirit at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi's Tamra, where the "World on Your Plate" magic transforms into a festive haven from March 19-27, 2026. Dive into reimagined fasting delights like crispy Phool Makhane Aur Sabudana Ki Tikki with zesty Anardana Shakar Kandi Ki Chaat, hearty Paneer Kaju Makhana, aromatic Jeera Aloo, and velvety Falahari Malai Kofta, paired with Samak Aloo Pulao and fluffy Kuttu Ki Poori. End sweetly with Badam Makhane Ki Kheer or refreshing Kiwi Badam Ki Phirni. Priced at INR 2,100++ for lunch/dinner buffets (room service thalis too), it's a festive indulgence with signature elegance.

Lore, Radisson Hotel MG Road

Lore at Radisson Hotel MG Road has introduced a specially curated Navratri menu that reimagines festive fasting favourites in a premium dining format. With its elegant ambience and focus on elevated culinary experiences, Lore offers a fresh take on seasonal festive dining, making it a relevant feature for Navratri round-ups, hospitality trends, and restaurant highlights.











Delhi does Navratri food better than most cities, and that is not a controversial opinion. The sheer variety on offer, from the straightforward to the genuinely inventive, means you never have to eat the same thing twice across nine days. Whether you are strictly fasting or just here for the kuttu ke parathe, the city's restaurants have made sure there is something worth sitting down for. The best part is that the food does not feel like a compromise. It feels like its own occasion, which is exactly what Navratri in Delhi has always been about.