We are always on the lookout for a healthy snack to munch on. But, whatever healthy snacks we find end up tasting bland or boring. It is this disappointment that makes us want to binge unhealthy and fatty foods. Why do healthy snacks need to be sad, can't they taste delicious as well? Yes, they can! Kebabs are wholesome snacks that are often filled with many ingredients that make them taste absolutely delicious. We have found some kebab recipes that use high-protein ingredients to make healthy and yummy kebabs that you can snack on. These high-protein kebabs may help you get on the health bandwagon.





Here Are 5 High-Protein Kebabs That You Must Try When Cravings Hit:

1.Rajma Kebab

Rajma is a good source of plant-based proteins, fibre, antioxidants and more. Did you know that rajma has a unique lip-smacking kebab to its credit as well? This rajma kebab is not only nutritious but also delicious. It is the perfect healthy snack to munch on.











Click here for the full recipe of Rajma Kebab.

Seekh kebab is made on skewers.

2.Seekh kebab







One of our all-time favourite kebabs is mutton seekh kebab. These mutton kebabs are for their spicy taste and their cylindrical form. Made using minced meat, the mutton is marinated in several spices to make it flavourful and healthy.











Click here for the full recipe of Seekh Kebab.





3.Galouti kebab

Galouti kebabs are another classic kebab recipe that is a party favourite. The word galouti means soft and this dish is living up to its title. This protein-rich kebab melts in your mouth so easily that you may not need to even chew it!











Click here for the full recipe of Galouti Kebab.

Eat dahi kebab with green chutney.

4.Dahi kebab

Dahi kebabs are exactly as it sounds, this recipe uses protein-rich ingredients like paneer and dahi to create a creamy vegetarian kebab. This is a popular snack in North India. It is crispy and crunchy on the outside and mouth-melting on the inside.











Click here for the full recipe of Dahi Kebab.





5.Vegetable Seekh kebab

Seekh kebabs are only made of mutton, making them a kebab that can only be enjoyed by non-vegetarians. But this healthy, vegetarian alternative of the same is bound to give a tough competition to the classic seekh kebab.











Click here for the full recipe of Vegetable Seekh Kebab.











Do try out these recipes and tell us how you liked them in the comments section!









