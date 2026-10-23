Be it at Indian weddings, festivals or family celebrations, gulab jamun is a familiar sight and a top choice among foodies. The soft, round sweets, soaked in sugar syrup are an instant hit whenever someone brings home a box of mithai. But in one part of Uttar Pradesh, gulab jamun is more than just a dessert. Travellers passing through can find shop after shop selling the sweet, often served fresh in traditional earthen pots.

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Maigalganj In Uttar Pradesh Is Known As The Village Of Gulab Jamuns

Photo: Unsplash





Maigalganj, in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, is widely known as the Village of Gulab Jamuns. It is located along the highway connecting Delhi and Lucknow, the village has become a familiar stop for travellers looking for freshly made gulab jamuns.





According to Atlas Obscura, around 25 small shops line a stretch of the highway, selling the sweet throughout the year. Other reports have described many more shops and stalls in the area, although the exact number varies.





What remains consistent is that gulab jamun is the main attraction, with travellers stopping to eat some on the spot or carry a box home.

How Did Maigalganj Become Famous For Gulab Jamuns?

The village's association with the sweet is said to date back to 1941, when Dhanpal Misthan Bhandar opened. According to Atlas Obscura, the shop's gulab jamuns became popular with people travelling along the route. Other vendors then set up shop nearby, and the stretch developed into a destination for the dessert.





By the 1970s, Maigalganj had become synonymous with gulab jamuns. The sweet's popularity helped create a business that continues to support local vendors and their families.

What Makes Maigalganj's Gulab Jamuns Special?

Photo: Pexels

The gulab jamuns made here have a familiar presentation method but it's the freshness that sets them apart.





So, at shops in Maigalganj, you will see the dough is made using khoya, or reduced milk solids, mixed with flour and a little leavening agent. The balls are fried until golden brown and then soaked in sugar syrup.





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But the frying requires care. The heat is kept low initially so the dough cooks through, before being raised to deepen the colour. The syrup also needs to reach the right consistency so the sweets absorb it without losing their shape.





Shopkeepers interviewed by Atlas Obscura described serving the gulab jamuns fresh and hot, often in small earthenware bowls.

Maigalganj's fame is an example of how a local food business can shape a place's identity. The village is not known for a royal kitchen or a centuries-old palace tradition - its reputation grew around a sweet that travellers kept coming back for.