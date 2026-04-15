Spices have long shaped the way we cook, eat and even trade across the world. From adding warmth and aroma to elevating the simplest of dishes, each spice carries its own identity and legacy. But among the vast array of spices used in global cuisine, one stands out for its delicate fragrance, subtle sweetness and unmistakable flavour. Often used in both sweet and savoury dishes, this spice has been prized for centuries - not just for its taste, but also for its medicinal and aromatic qualities. Because of its elegance and versatility, it has earned a royal title in the culinary world. Let's find out more about this spice.





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Cardamom Is Known As The Queen Of Spices

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Cardamom is widely regarded as the Queen of Spices due to its distinct aroma, complex flavour profile and high value. Native to the forests of southern India, particularly regions like Kerala, cardamom has been a key part of Indian cooking and trade for centuries.





It is among the most expensive spices in the world, typically ranking after saffron and vanilla.

What Makes Cardamom So Special?

Cardamom is loved for its unique sensory appeal:

Aromatic and slightly sweet flavour

Warm, citrusy undertones

Versatility in both sweet and savoury dishes

Strong fragrance even in small quantities

A little cardamom goes a long way, which is why it is used sparingly yet effectively.

Types Of Cardamom

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There are two main varieties:

Green cardamom – The most commonly used, known for its sweet and delicate flavour

Black cardamom – Larger, smokier and used in robust savoury dishes

Each type has its own culinary role.





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Cardamom In Food Culture

Cardamom is a staple in many cuisines, especially in India. It is commonly used in:

Desserts like kheer, halwa and laddoos

Beverages such as chai and flavoured milk

Rice dishes like biryani and pulao

Spice blends like garam masala

Its ability to enhance both sweet and savoury preparations makes it truly unique.





While many spices are valued for their heat or colour, Cardamom stands out for its fragrance and finesse. Its long history, premium status and unmatched versatility have earned it the title of the Queen of Spices - a spice that adds a touch of royalty to every dish it graces.