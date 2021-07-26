Hindus are celebrating the first Sawan Somvar today (July 26, 2021). Considered the most auspicious month of the year to seek Lord Shiva's blessings, Sawan began on July 25, 2021. According to the Hindu calendar, Sawan comes after the moth of Aashad, which ended on July 24, 2021. The entire month of Sawan is significant for the devotees of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. They throng the temples with their prayers and offerings, especially on the Mondays - referred to as Sawan Somvar. Many devotees observe ritualist fast on the first Somvar of Sawan or a string of 16 Mondays back to back (Solah Somvar ka vrat). While some people observe nirjala vrat, others eat light sattvik meal throughout the day.





Considering this, on the first Sawan Somvar we bring 5 evergreen vrat recipes for you:

Sabudana Khichdi:

Sabudana makes a popular choice for vrat. It is a storehouse of starch that helps boost energy to keep going for the whole day. While the list of sabudana-based vrat recipes is long, our favourite in the lot remains khichdi. It is healthy, tasty and fulfilling to the core. Click here for the recipe.

Aloo Ki Kheer:

We generally avoid eating rice during vrat. Which is why several rice-based recipes are tweaked to make them apt for the people who are fasting. One such instance is kheer. To make kheer vrat-friendly, we often replace rice with sabudana, makhana or aloo. Here's an aloo ki kheer recipe for you to add to your vrat diet. Click here for recipe.

Makhana Chivda:

We also found a dish ideal for snacking while on vrat. We often do not feel like having something wholesome and fulfilling. It is when makhana chivda comes to the rescue. It is light, flavourful and ideal for snacking. Click here for recipe.

Singhade Ki Kadhi:

We just love a hearty bowl of kadhi. Don't we? Hence, we bring you a unique version of the classic recipe that will make it ideal to add to your vrat diet. It's the singhade ki kadhi. Click here for recipe.

Kuttu puri And Aloo Ki Sabzi:

A classic vrat ka khana, kuttu puri with aloo sabzi spells indulgence. Hence, we found the recipes for you. Click here for kuttu puri recipe. Click here for aloo ki sabzi recipe.





Happy Sawan Somvar, everyone!









