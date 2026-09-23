If you look at it for the first time, the sight might look a little strange. Red chillies spread across a blanket of white snow that almost looks like someone has dropped them there by accident. But in Japan's Myoko, a snowy city in Niigata Prefecture, this is not an unusual thing but a traditional food-making process.





While you mihght think that the chillies would be frozen or cooked in the snow, they are actually placed in that way to make a local seasoning for generations.





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Kanzuri Is The 3-Year-Old Seasoning Made With Snow-Treated Chillies

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One of the most amazing parts of making kanzuri happens in winter. The red chillies are first salted and then spread over fresh snow and left there for at least three to four days. This step, called kanzarashi or yukisarashi, is carried out in Myoko, during the coldest part of the year.





But the idea is not just to keep the chillies in the cold. Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries says this snow treatment helps soften some of their bitterness and brings out more umami flavour. The process usually takes place in colder months like January and February.

What Happens After The Chillies Are Taken Off The Snow?

Once the chillies are taken off the snow, they are ground and mixed with rice koji, yuzu and salt. Post this, the mixture is left to ferment for three years, and six years for premium batches.





This long ageing process is what makes kanzuri different from an ordinary chilli paste. Over time, the flavours develop and become more balanced. This makes the paste not just about the heat from the chillies.





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How Is Kanzuri Used?

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Rather than just using it as a spice, Kanzuri is used as a seasoning. A small amount of this paste can be mixed into hot pots, ramen, pasta, soups and dipping sauces. Moreover, kanzuri is also served with sashimi and paired with dishes like yakitori.





Its flavour comes from more than just the chillies. The yuzu adds a fresh citrus flavour, while the frementation process gives the seasoning a rich, savoury taste.





Kanzuri is closely tied to life in Myoko, where winters are long and snowy. Over the years, it became a familiar way of adding both flavour and warmth to everyday meals.





So those bright red chillies spread across the snow are not just a winter spectacle. They are the first step in making kanzuri, a traditional seasoning from Niigata that spends the next three years fermenting before it is ready to be used. Are you amused by this traditional method? Let us know in the comments below.