Since 2020, there has been a remarkable surge in the popularity of plant-based eating in India. What started as a fascination with plant-based meat and milk alternatives has evolved into a broader movement that incorporates native Indian foods and traditional recipes. Indians are doing vegan their way, and it has transformed into a truly desi movement. Driven by compassion, environmental, and health concerns, choosing plant-based options is becoming a popular, sustainable, and delicious choice for many. Leading the way are family recipes and local ingredients, which are also low-carbon and farmer-friendly.





Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: 4 Desi Vegan Recipes That Will Tug At Your Heartstrings





In a way, we've just put two and two together, realizing how many of the foods we've been eating at home are naturally vegan or easy to veganize. These are familiar, comforting, and inexpensive foods that everyone in the family can enjoy. Dishes like dal-chawal, upma, undhiyu, pithla, chole, kadala curry, and many more are already vegan staples. India's culinary diversity also offers ample opportunities to experiment with new recipes from different regions. For instance, my kitchen is mostly South Indian, but a Sunday breakfast favourite in our home is Bihar-style Aloo Puri.

The exposure to and access to modern ingredients-along with the rise in popularity of millets and lentils-means people eating vegan are spoiled for choice when it comes to protein. Even ingredients like oats and quinoa have been seamlessly integrated into Indian recipes, like masala oats and quinoa khichdi.





Also Read: Turning Vegan? 5 Easy Steps To Gradually Transform Your Plate And Lifestyle

Indian cuisine offers a plethora of options for vegan diet

Photo Credit: iStock

Brands Adapting to Changing Consumer Needs

Brands are taking note of this shift and have jumped on the bandwagon. After an initial surge in exotic meat alternatives, many brands are now introducing plant-based versions tailored to the Indian palate. Tandoori chaap, plant-based "chicken" tikkas, biryanis, and keemas are exciting novelties that are easy to incorporate into meals for most Indian households.





High-quality, local ingredients like chickpeas, pea protein, millet milk, and jackfruit have made their way into plant-based products, enhancing their nutritional profile while keeping costs competitive.





Dining Out

The hospitality industry has evolved, making plant-based options more accessible and tempting than ever. Innovative chefs are creating culinary experiences that highlight the tastes, textures, and even nostalgia of plant-based meals. India's thriving street food and chaat scene has adapted well to plant-based eaters. With increased awareness, people can now choose from diverse options that were always vegan or ask vendors to customize dishes with minor tweaks. This latter part comes naturally to us-just like asking for sukha puri to finish off a plate of golgappa.





For those seeking a world cuisine experience, plant-based options have skyrocketed. Fermentation, sous-vide cooking, and molecular gastronomy have resulted in plant-based dishes as complex and flavorful as their animal-based counterparts. From juicy plant-based burgers that "bleed" beet juice to dairy-free cheeses with real tanginess, chefs are pushing the boundaries of plant-based food.





Restaurants and catering services have expanded their menus to include a wide range of plant-based dishes. This year alone, Indian restaurants introduced seventy new vegan menu items in the month of January. Catering to vegan customers is not only ethical and environmentally responsible but also good business. This surge in awareness, availability, and willingness to experiment has made eating vegan more enjoyable than ever.





Also Read: How Indian Youth Are Making Plant-Powered Choices The New Cool!





Driven by Health and Wellness

A well-planned vegan diet can supply all the nutrients, vitamins, and minerals required for good health. Plant-based diets are often high in fibre, antioxidants, and phytochemicals, which are linked to a variety of health benefits. A healthy vegan diet, rich in whole grains, legumes, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds, can provide an abundance of essential nutrients while being low in saturated fats. Numerous scientific studies have found that vegan diets can help prevent and manage chronic illnesses like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and some forms of cancer.





Indians have rewritten the "formula" for eating vegan. While we've leveraged a rich array of native recipes and comfort foods that have always been vegan, we also indulge in modern innovations like meat and milk alternatives tailored to our taste buds. And of course, there's always the option of indulging in a plant-based burger that "bleeds" beet juice when we feel like it. Now, where's my bowl of salad?!





About the author: Prashanth Vishwanath is the Country Director of Veganuary India.





Disclaimer:

The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.