As temperatures rise and the heat becomes impossible to deal with, we all start clinging to air conditioners, chilled drinks, and light meals. Honestly, anything that promises even the slightest break from the scorching sun gets a green signal - from fizzy soft drinks to endless glasses of iced teas and coffees. While these do offer quick relief, the real summer drink heroes have always been hiding in our kitchens. One of them is sattu buttermilk - a simple, grounding cooler from Indian households. This cooling drink is light, hydrating, and so much more than just a summer thirst-quencher.

What Is Sattu Buttermilk?

Whether you call it sattu buttermilk or sattu chaas, this drink is exactly what the name suggests. It is a high-protein mix of sattu (roasted gram flour) and chaas (spiced buttermilk), with strong roots in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. This refreshing drink is rustic, full of flavour, easy on the wallet, and brings back all kinds of food memories.





What Makes Sattu Buttermilk A Popular Summer Drink?

If you look closely at the benefits of sattu and buttermilk, you will see why this drink is a summer staple in so many Indian homes.

1. Has cooling effects:

Chaas is made with yoghurt and is packed with probiotics that help keep your body cool. On top of that, sattu is naturally cooling, which makes this combo perfect for the heat.

2. Packed with protein:

Sattu, made from roasted Bengal gram, is a great source of natural protein and keeps you full for a long time. Many even call it one of the best homemade protein powders out there.

3. Fibre-enriched:

This drink comes loaded with soluble fibres from every ingredient. That means it keeps you full, supports digestion, and reduces the bloated feeling we all hate in summer.

4. Maintains water balance:

Sattu buttermilk is rich in minerals and works like a natural electrolyte, helping you stay hydrated and avoid heat-related health issues.

5. Flushes out toxins:

Thanks to the antioxidants in both sattu and buttermilk, this drink helps with detox and supports the body's pH balance during the hotter months.





Sattu drink is packed with protein

How To Make Sattu Buttermilk For Summer?

Certified nutrition coach Chitwan Garg shared a no-fail recipe for sattu buttermilk on her social media. The recipe serves two people and, according to her, each glass contains "about 11 grams (around 280 calories) of protein."

Ingredients:

1/4th cup fresh coriander

10-12 mint leaves

1 green chilli

80 g sattu

50 g roasted peanuts

2 cups water

200 gm curd

1/2 tsp hing

1 tsp jeera powder

Black salt, as per taste

Method:

Blend coriander, mint leaves, green chillies, sattu and peanuts in a blender with some water.

Transfer to a jug and add curd, hing, jeera powder and black salt.

Whisk it and serve chilled with some ice cubes.

What Is The Right Time To Drink Sattu Buttermilk?

According to the nutritionist, you can have a glass of sattu buttermilk in the morning and one in the evening. You could also stick to one glass a day if you are keeping an eye on your protein intake. "It all depends on whether you are in a deficit or surplus or maintenance," she says.

The Bottom Line:

Sattu buttermilk is nutrient-rich and works as a solid alternative to all those junky snacks that offer no health benefits. Make this summer drink a part of your routine and feel the difference it brings.