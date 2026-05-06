Lahori Chana Masala is a bold and comforting chickpea curry that reflects the rich food culture of Lahore. Famous for its deep spice flavours and slightly tangy taste, this dish is loved both as popular street food and as a hearty home-cooked meal. Soft chickpeas are simmered slowly in a thick, spiced tomato and onion gravy, allowing them to soak up every flavour. What makes Lahori Chana Masala special is its balance - spicy but not overpowering, rich yet simple. It pairs beautifully with naan, roti, or plain rice, making it perfect for family meals or casual gatherings. Preparing it at home lets you adjust the spice level and enjoy an authentic taste using everyday ingredients from your kitchen.





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What Makes This Recipe Special

This recipe focuses on building flavour step by step, just like traditional Lahori cooking.

A bold mix of spices gives the curry depth and warmth

Slow simmering helps the chickpeas absorb the masala fully

Lemon juice adds a subtle tang, typical of Lahori-style chana

Simple ingredients come together to create a rich, satisfying dish

Ingredients

1 cup boiled chickpeas (chana)

2 medium onions, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, pureed

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

2 tablespoons oil

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon chana masala powder

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Method

Step 1: Prepare the base

Heat oil in a deep pan over medium heat. Add cumin seeds and allow them to crackle gently until aromatic.





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Step 2: Cook the onions





Add the chopped onions and sauté, stirring regularly, until they turn golden brown. This step is important for developing a deep, rich flavour.





Step 3: Add aromatics





Stir in the ginger-garlic paste and cook for a minute until the raw smell disappears.





Step 4: Build the gravy





Pour in the tomato puree and add coriander powder, red chilli powder, turmeric, chana masala powder, and salt. Cook well until the oil begins to separate from the masala.





Step 5: Add chickpeas





Add the boiled chickpeas along with a little water. Mix well and let the curry simmer for 10-15 minutes, allowing the flavours to blend.





Step 6: Final touch





Sprinkle garam masala, add lemon juice, and garnish with fresh coriander. Serve hot with naan, roti, or rice.





With its rich spices, comforting texture, and authentic flavours, this recipe shows exactly how to make Lahori Chana Masala at home in a simple and satisfying way.