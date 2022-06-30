Which is the sweetest and tastiest dry fruit you know of? Of course, it is raisins (kishmish). This tiny, spongy dry fruit has been used for eons to give a hint of sweetness to our meals and to make our desserts sweeter. But that's not everything that kishmish does for us. You might not know this - raisins also add a host of nutritional properties to our diet. That's why many people use raisins to lull their sweet cravings in place of sugar. Whether you have it as is, or mixed in nuts trail mix, or add it to your salads and desserts, there are more than one benefit you can expect. Want to know how raisins can amp up your health? Keep reading.





But before we get down to revealing the various health benefits of raisins, a word of caution here. We all know that raisins have high natural sugar and fat content, so it is always advisable to consume them in moderation to reap in their maximum benefits.





Coming back to the usefulness of raisins, Clinical Nutritionist, Shivika Gandhi Anand shares how having raisins regularly may help us.





Here're Some Health Benefits Of Raisins:

1. Boosts Immunity:

Raisins abound with vitamin B and vitamin C, both of which are known to strengthen the immune system, further precluding one from catching infections and viruses.

2. Improves Sleep:

Raisins contain a hormone called melatonin, which is released by the brain to regulate the sleep-wake cycle. If you suffer from insomnia or are a light sleeper, having a handful of raisins before bedtime may help you catch some z's.

3. Aids Digestion:

Since raisins are high in fibre content, they can prevent and also manage issues like constipations, acidity and bloating. So, go on and munch on them to give your digestive system some relief.

4. Provides A Good Amount Of Potassium:

Raisins are known to be a good source of potassium, a nutrient that is known to balance the salt content in our body. This helps regulate blood pressure and makes it easier to manage hypertension.





Other than these benefits, raisins can also be credited to increase energy levels with healthy fats. But, if you are on a weight loss diet and want to avoid excess fats, you can soak the raisins in water overnight before consumption. Here are some benefits of eating raisins soaked in water.





So, next time your sweet tooth is nudging you, say 'no' to refined sugar and add raisins to your meals to heed to your cravings.

