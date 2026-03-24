Pulao is a popular one-pot dish that can be prepared for everything from everyday meals to special occasions. It is a comforting recipe where rice is cooked with a mix of vegetables, whole spices, and a few basic seasonings. This dish works well for both lunch and dinner, and when served with raita, chutney, or pickles, it turns into a complete and satisfying meal. However, if you are bored of eating the usual pulao, it is time to try the flavourful Vegetable Yakhni Pulao. Popular across North India, especially in Kashmir, this aromatic and traditional dish adds variety to your meals and brings a refreshing change to your dining experience.

How Vegetable Yakhni Pulao Is Different From Regular Pulao

Vegetable Yakhni Pulao is cooked in a fragrant, spiced stock (yakhni), which gives the rice a deeper and more aromatic flavour. Regular pulao, on the other hand, is usually prepared with plain water and basic spices, making it lighter in taste. The use of yoghurt, fennel seeds, and coriander seeds further sets Yakhni Pulao apart, giving it a richer and more refined profile.





Also Read: This One-Pot Kala Chana Pulao Is Perfect For Lazy Winter Evenings

What Makes Yakhni Pulao Special?

Yakhni Pulao is a rich and aromatic traditional dish. The word 'Yakhni' refers to a stock. Traditionally, this dish is made by cooking rice in a fragrant stock prepared by simmering meat (usually chicken or mutton) with whole spices such as fennel seeds and coriander seeds. The Kashmiri version uses yoghurt, ghee, and carefully balanced spices, which give the rice a deep and comforting flavour. Outside Kashmir, Yakhni Pulao is also popular in Uttar Pradesh. In this variation, vegetables replace meat, and a flavourful vegetable stock is prepared instead. When paired with raita, it makes for a light yet satisfying meal.

Ingredients For Vegetable Yakhni Pulao

11/2 cups basmati rice (biryani-grade), soaked

2 tbsp ghee

2 onions, thinly sliced

1/2 cup cauliflower florets

1 carrot, diced

1 potato, diced

1/4 cup French beans, chopped

1/4 cup green peas

1/4 cup paneer (optional)

1 cup yoghurt (curd)

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

For the Yakhni (Stock)

Water, as required

4-5 cloves

3-4 green cardamom pods

1 small cinnamon stick

1/4 cup whole coriander seeds

1 tbsp fennel seeds

Fresh coriander sprigs

1 onion, roughly sliced

Also Read: Traditional Rajasthani Mangodi Pulao: A Flavourful One-Pot Recipe

How To Make Vegetable Yakhni Pulao

Prepare The Yakhni (Stock):

The first step is to prepare the Yakhni, or stock. In a pot, add water along with whole garam masalas (cloves, cardamom, cinnamon), whole coriander seeds, fennel seeds, ginger-garlic, fresh coriander sprigs, and onions. Boil this mixture for about 10 minutes to allow the flavours to release fully.

Store The Stock:

Once ready, strain the stock to separate the liquid from the solids. Keep the strained stock aside, as it will be used later to cook the rice.

Prepare The Vegetables:

Wash the cauliflower, carrots, potatoes, and beans thoroughly, then cut them into medium-sized pieces. You may also add green peas and paneer. If using paneer, lightly fry it until golden before adding it to the pulao.

Cook The Pulao:

Heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed pot and sauté the onions until they turn golden brown. You can also add cashews at this stage for extra richness. Add the ginger-garlic paste and cook briefly. Add all the vegetables and sauté for about five minutes.

Add Yogurt:

Lower the heat and add the yoghurt slowly while stirring continuously. Do not add it all at once, as this may cause it to split. Mix well, then add the soaked rice followed by the prepared Yakhni stock.

Cook On Dum:





Cover the pot and cook the pulao on low heat for 20-25 minutes using the 'dum' method. Cook until the water has evaporated and the rice grains are fluffy and well separated.

Additional Tips For Yakhni Pulao

Rice: Always use good-quality basmati rice and soak it for at least 20 minutes before cooking.

Flavour: Ground fennel seeds and whole coriander seeds are essential, as they define the taste of Yakhni Pulao.

Serving: Serve hot with raita and a simple salad.

If you want to treat your family or friends to something different yet comforting, this Vegetable Yakhni Pulao is definitely worth trying.