Why You Need More Good Bacteria This Monsoon? 5 Pre and Probiotic Foods For Good Gut

Highlights Prebiotics are usually non-digestible carbohydrates

Banana is a good source of complex carbohydrates and fiber

Curd is one of the best available and natural probiotic foods

Prebiotics are usually non-digestible carbohydrates that are metabolised by our gut microbes

Probiotic and prebiotic food should be consumed all year round

Whole grains are packed with nutrients and can be eaten during monsoons

This Is Why You Must Eat On A Banana Leaf)

Banana is a good source of complex carbohydrates and fibres

Four Easy Greek Yogurt Recipes For Summers)

Yogurt or curd is one of the best available and natural probiotic foods

Kefir is one of the best sources of probiotic

Idli, dosa and other such food items are prepared by fermenting rice and lentils

One of the best ways to counter the effect of bad bacteria is feeding the good bacteria present in your body . Yes you heard us! Bacteria are not always so bad. Gut flora, or gut microbiota, or gastrointestinal microbiota, is the complex community of microorganisms that live in the digestive tracts of humans. Your diet plays a crucial role in keeping your gut healthy, especially in monsoon when your immunity and digestion need a little extra care. Including more probiotics and prebiotics in your diet could help you ensure that. Prebiotics provide an environment that helps nourish the multiple microbial species that already exist in the gut. Prebiotics are usually non-digestible carbohydrates that are metabolised by our gut microbes; they can be found in foods that are high in fibre.According to Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora, "Probiotic and prebiotic food should be consumed all year round. Scientific research has suggested that gut microbiome affects our health in a big way. Depression, anxiety, ADHD, obesity and even diabetes were found to have been closely linked with unhealthy gut in several studies. Monsoon provides breeding ground for infections and allergies. A good gut microbiome is the best natural defence one can employ from their end to keep infections at bay. Antibiotics may further worsen the healing process and even cause permanent damage.""Eat lots of home-made curd , fermented veggies kimchi. You can have idlis for breakfast as they are also very good for gut. Include lots of fibre and raw veggies in the diet. Bananas and seasonal fruits, garlic, onions also help sustain a healthy gut. Processed food and sugar and refined carbohydrates should be completely off the list", suggests Shilpa.Whole grains are packed with nutrients, including protein, fibre, B vitamins, antioxidants , and trace minerals (iron, zinc, copper, and magnesium).Banana is a good source of complex carbohydrates (good carbohydrates) and fibres. It is not only better for the gut but is also a weight loss-friendly food too.Yogurt or curd is one of the best available and natural probiotic foods out there. You may want to include a bowl of curd with lunch every day to maintain a healthy gut flora. You can have it alone or can even top it up with antioxidant-rich fruits.One of the best sources of probiotics, only next to yogurt, is the kefir. Those who are intolerant to dairy, could load up on kefir. South-Indian cuisine is also a rich source of probiotic. Idli, dosa and other such food items are prepared by fermenting rice and lentils. By undergoing fermentation, the bio-availability of its minerals increases, helping the body assimilate more nutrition.Include these foods in your diet this monsoon and keep your gut healthy and strong.