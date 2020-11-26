Winter Immunity Diet: Have Spicy Almond Soup <i>'Subz Badam Ka Shorba'</i> To Warm Up From Within

SEARCH
Winter Immunity Diet: Have Spicy Almond Soup 'Subz Badam Ka Shorba' To Warm Up From Within

Immunity-boosting recipe: This healthful spicy almond soup can be made in around 30 minutes, which is nothing for a hearty meal that you're going to love.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: November 26, 2020 18:33 IST

This almond soup recipe is perfect for immunity diet.

Highlights
  • Almonds are a great source of nutrients and healthy fats for immunity.
  • This almonds and veggie soup is perfect to warm up in winter.
  • Here's an easy recipe to make it at home.

Nothing feels better right now than tucking in the couch or bed, wrapped in a cosy blanket and enjoying some really warming foods. And when we think of soul-warming winter meals, soup always elicits a 'yes' from us. Soup is healthy, tasty and instantly soothes our senses and body. Be it for weight loss, for easy digestion, for cold and cough, or just for pleasure, a delicious soup is the best thing we can ask for in winters. Don't deny it!

 A close cousin of soup - shorba - also tops our winter favourites. Shorba is just like a soup, except it is thicker and infused with strong herbs and curry spices. Shorba is more popular in Middle-Eastern countries but has many fans in India too. If you want to try having a decadent shorba this winter, we suggest you try subz badam ka shorba. This spiced almond soup with the goodness of almonds is just what you need to give a quick boost to your immunity.
 

Almond - great food for immunity:
 

Almonds are a powerhouse of various nutrients and healthy fats that works together to strengthen our body's layer of defence against seasonal illnesses. When combined with a range of other nutrient-rich veggies, and simmered with some powerful spices, this shorba is just undeniable.

(Also Read: 5 Almond Soup Recipes You Must Try For A High Nutritive Meal)

Almonds are loaded with essential nutrients that can help boost immunity.
Photo Credit: iStock

How to make subz badam ka shorba:

 
This healthful soup can be made in around 30 minutes, which is nothing for a hearty meal that you're going to love.

Click here for the step-by-step recipe of subz badam ka shorba.

The spicy almonds soup is a dense broth made by simmering almonds along with nutritious vegetables of onion, carrots, green peas, beans and cauliflower. The shorba is imbued with loads of aromatic spices like cumin, ginger, garlic and khada masala (a mixture of whole spices in powdered form).

The recipe is very easy to follow and we are sure you'll end up making this immunity-boosting soup again and again, all through the winter.
 

