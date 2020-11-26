Winter Immunity Diet: Have Spicy Almond Soup <i>'Subz Badam Ka Shorba'</i> To Warm Up From Within

This almond soup recipe is perfect for immunity diet.

Nothing feels better right now than tucking in the couch or bed, wrapped in a cosy blanket and enjoying some really warming foods. And when we think of soul-warming winter meals, soup always elicits a 'yes' from us. Soup is healthy, tasty and instantly soothes our senses and body. Be it for weight loss, for easy digestion, for cold and cough, or just for pleasure, a delicious soup is the best thing we can ask for in winters. Don't deny it!



A close cousin of soup - shorba - also tops our winter favourites. Shorba is just like a soup, except it is thicker and infused with strong herbs and curry spices. Shorba is more popular in Middle-Eastern countries but has many fans in India too. If you want to try having a decadent shorba this winter, we suggest you try subz badam ka shorba. This spiced almond soup with the goodness of almonds is just what you need to give a quick boost to your immunity.







Almond - great food for immunity:



Almonds are a powerhouse of various nutrients and healthy fats that works together to strengthen our body's layer of defence against seasonal illnesses. When combined with a range of other nutrient-rich veggies, and simmered with some powerful spices, this shorba is just undeniable.





Almonds are loaded with essential nutrients that can help boost immunity.

Photo Credit: iStock



How to make subz badam ka shorba: