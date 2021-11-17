We love desserts; don't we? The joy of indulging in those yummy ladoos or a bowl of kheer needs no explanation. In fact, no meal seems complete without bingeing on delicious mithais at the end. And in India, we cannot think of celebrating any occasion (or festival) without bingeing on laddoo, barfi, halwa or kheer. Every single occasion has unique mithais dedicated to it. That's not all! You will also find variation in mithais as per season. While summer calls for lauki ki kheer, mango Sandesh et al, winter brings along delicacies like gajar ka halwa. Already slurping? If yes, then we have a surprise for you.





We bring a list of desi mithais that you can make this winter, using fresh, crunchy and sweet carrots. Loved the idea? Then what are you waiting for? Put on your apron and get hold of some fresh carrots, as we are set to take you through a sweet journey of gajar-based mithais. Take a look.

Here're 4 Carrot-Based Dessert Ideas For You:

1. Gajar Ka Halwa







A winter classic, gajar ka halwa is one of our favourite desserts of the season. But many of us avoid making it due to the extensive process involved. What if we say we have a solution to this issue! We bring you a recipe that can help you make gajar ka halwa in just 10 minutes. All you need to do is pressure cook grated carrots, sugar, milk powder, ghee and cardamom powder, and your gajar ka halwa is ready to be relished. Click here for the recipe.

2. Gajar Ke Ladoo







The joy of indulging in a ladoo needs no explanation! It is one of the most popular mithais across India. And if you explore, you will find different laddoo recipes in different regions. One such delicious instance is carrot laddoo. It is sweet, chewy and super easy to make. All you need to do is saute grated carrot, desiccated coconut, sugar and raisins in ghee and make ladoos. And gajar ka laddoo is ready in just no time! https://food.ndtv.com/recipe-carrot-laddoo-953757https://food.ndtv.com/recipe-carrot-laddoo-953757





3. Gajar Ki Barfi







Another popular gajar-based mithai is gajar barfi. This square-shaped delicacy melts in mouth instantly. For making this barfi, you need to saute sooji, grated carrot, sugar, cardamom and milk powder in ghee and then set it in a baking dish. That's it! The recipe is as simple as it sounds. Click here for the recipe.





4. Gajar Ki Kheer







How can we miss mentioning about kheer! A classic Indian dessert, kheer gets a seasonal twist here with this unique recipe - gajar ki kheer. All you need to do is boil grated carrots, cardamom, milk and sugar. Once the kheer is ready, garnish it with almonds, cashews and raisins. You will be able to enjoy a decadent dessert in no time. Find the recipe here.











Try out these recipes and do tell us which one you liked the most in the comments section.



