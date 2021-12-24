The winter season has arrived in full force, and we're making the most of seasonal products and hot meals to stay warm, healthy, and fuelled as the weather gets colder. But among all these different winter recipes, one such drink which has our heart set on it has to be the delicious hot chocolate! Some would even call this the pinnacle of winter comfort! In fact, this delightful drink has now become a global icon of the winter season. After all, who can get enough of that hot chocolaty goodness topped with a delicious marshmallow? We certainly can't! So, if you too are a fan of hot chocolate, here we bring you three delicious ways with which you can make hot chocolate! Read the recipes below:

Winter Special: 3 Different Ways To Make Hot Chocolate

Have you ever tried a cup of hot chocolate with a zing? If you haven't already, now is the time! This dish will provide you with much-needed comfort during the cold months and will quickly warm you up. You can simply amp up your regular hot chocolate experience with only a few simple whole spices like cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves.

We know that spicy hot chocolate sounds offbeat, but trust us, this recipe is sure to become a hit on your winter drinks menu. This recipe is a mix of cocoa powder, chocolate, vanilla essence, and a chilli. It is easy to make and will surely tantalise your taste buds with its unique taste!

If you don't want to put much effort or time into making hot chocolate, then we have just what you need. We've got a 2-minute hot chocolate recipe for you that's not only delicious but also saves you time. In just 2 minutes, you can make a great cup of hot chocolate with only four ingredients.





So, what are you waiting for? Try these delicious hot chocolate recipes this winter, and let us know which one you liked the best!