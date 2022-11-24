Achaar or pickle is a popular condiment in Indian cuisine. It is traditionally made using a variety of vegetables and fruits that are preserved in edible oils along with flavourful spices. The masalas that are used to make achaar offer a tangy and fiery taste to the palate and can instantly enhance the flavour of any dish by several notches. From nimbu ka achaar, hari mirch ka achaar, aam ka achaar and more - there's no dearth of achaar varieties out there. Adding to the list, here we bring you a delicious achaar recipe that you can easily make in the comfort of your kitchen. It is the quintessential gobhi gajar shalgam ka achaar.





Gobhi gajar shalgam ka achaar is a winter favourite pickle recipe from North India and is made using seasonal vegetables. It has a sweet and spicy taste and makes for a delicious accompaniment to pair with your everyday meals. We are sure you'll absolutely love this achaar as much as we do. Check out the recipe below:

Gobhi Gajar Shalgam Ka Achaar Recipe: How To Make Gobhi Gajar Shalgam Ka Achaar

First, heat oil in a large kadai. In a separate saucepan, add vinegar and gur. Bring the vinegar to a boil and then allow it to simmer until the gur dissolves. Add ginger and garlic and stir fry until it becomes light brown. Add the shalgam, gobhi and gajar and continue stirring over high flame. (This has to be stirred long enough to evaporate the water in the vegetables.) You will know it's done, once the liquid in the vegetables gets back the colour of the oil. Add the powdered spices and salt. Mix well. Add the vinegar solution and let it come to a boil. Gobhi gajar shalgam ka achaar is ready!











Now that you know how to make it, try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.