Winter-Special Snack: Til Paneer Pakoda Recipe For Warming Tea-Time Snack

Til Paneer Pakoda recipe: Try this pakoda made with paneer, smeared with a whole lot of til to make a truly warming snack that your entire family would love.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: January 19, 2021 18:30 IST

Til paneer pakoda recipe is a must-try.

Highlights
  • Til is full of nutrients that help boost immunity and strong bones.
  • Make this winter-special snack with til and paneer.
  • Here's an easy recipe to make it at home.

Winter is the best time to dig into all those fried delights that keep us warm and happy in the cold weather. Evening time with a plate of pakodas and hot tea is the best way to enjoy the cool breeze. And if you make pakodas with winter-special foods, there's nothing else you need to make the most of this season. Sesame seeds (or til) is the prized winter speciality that generates heat in the body and helps us fight winter and winter-related illnesses like cold and cough. Try this pakoda made with paneer but smeared with a whole lot of til to make a truly warming snack that your entire family would love.

Paneer pakodas are one of our favourites. Crispy outer layer with soft and mushy paneer inside is something we all relish. An additional coating layer of til will make this pakoda taste even better. The crunch of til before the burst of flavours from paneer and spices offers quite a mouthfeel. Til is also known to help boost immunity, which makes it a valuable food to include in our diet and this recipe is one of the best ways to do it.

You can easily and quickly make til paneer pakoda any day you feel like giving your taste buds a treat of good taste and health. All you have to do is dip paneer pieces in a flour batter and coat with til before frying till golden crispy. Make this winter-special til snack and enjoy a foodie get-together with your family or friends.

Click here to view the step-by-step recipe of til paneer pakoda.
 



Tags:  Pakoda RecipesTil RecipesPaneer Pakoda Reipe
