We just can't keep calm because it's World Chocolate Day today (July 07, 2022). While relishing unique chocolate delicacies is a no-brainer on special occasions, it is always a good day to indulge in chocolates. Most melt-in-your-mouth chocolate recipes are a big hit among foodies. While some find the bitter taste of dark chocolate addictive, many love it sweetened all the way. To celebrate the exquisite ingredient, July 7 marks World Chocolate Day or International Chocolate Day. The chocolate day has been observed since 2009. The date was picked as it was July 7 in 1550 when chocolate was first brought to Europe. The annual global celebration of chocolate calls for indulging in delightful chocolate treats.





Are you a chocolate lover too? Then this World Chocolate Day, whip up some velvety, creamy and smooth chocolaty recipes that are drool-worthy. Take a look at the yummy recipes.





Also Read: Homemade Chocolate Recipe: 2-Ingredient Condensed Milk Chocolates

Here're 7 Delicious Chocolate-Based Dessert Recipes For You:

1. Milk Chocolate And Peanut Butter Ganache:

This recipe is a delight for those who like chocolate and peanut butter. The dish includes the zingy flavour of a black currant sorbet, the thickness of peanut butter ganache, a chocolate crumble, a chocolate sponge, and a few drops of meringue to top it up. If you are good at chocolate work, you can even add a chocolate tulle.





2. Chocolate Marquise:





This dark chocolate-rich marquise may look like a task, but if you follow the recipe, you will be able to pull off this eye-pleasing and luxurious dish.





3. Chocolate Mug Cake:





Craving for some chocolate cake but need a simple recipe? Instead of baking a full-fledged cake why not simply make a chocolate mug cake using just your microwave. Top the cup of scrumptious chocolate cake with a thick chocolate sauce or syrup.





4. Alphonso Mango Chocolate Delicia Tart:





While the mango season is still underway, why not pair it with chocolate to cook up a rich and delicious dessert. Follow this recipe and relish this perfect summer treat.





5. Fudgy Chocolate Brownies:





This list is incomplete without a mention of chocolate brownies? Use both cocoa and melted chocolate, and butter. Add in a generous amount of chocolate chunks. Follow this recipe to bake the fudgiest and yummiest batch of brownies.





6. Handmade chocolates:





If you don't want to get into complex recipes, handmade chocolate is your best bet. Melt chocolate and butter, add some cream, and your tempered chocolate is ready. Make round shape balls and freeze it. Top it up with your favourite berries.





7. Molten Choco Lava Cake:





Cut through a miniature cake only to witness a rich, silky smooth chocolate lava flowing outside. Heaven, isn't it?





Celebrate World Chocolate Day 2022 with these yummy recipes.