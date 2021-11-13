World Diabetes Day 2021: The love of desserts is one that every foodie shares! When the sugar craving kicks in, there is no stopping us till we haven't had a bite of a sweet delight. We all know that for a diabetic, having desserts can be risky, yet sometimes diabetics partake in this 'sinful' indulgence. It is because desserts are absolutely delicious! Whether we are stressed or we are feeling low, a sugary treat immediately uplifts our mood and makes us feel better. But for a diabetic, it is important to practice moderation and keep a track of what they are eating. This World Diabetes Day, we have brought you some of the classic desserts we know and love, and all these desserts have a sugar-free twist!





Also Read: World Diabetes Day 2021: When Is World Diabetes Day? Significance And 5 Everyday Foods To Manage Diabetes





World Diabetes Day is annually celebrated on 14th November to increase the awareness of people all around the world about this disease. Diabetes has become a major concern worldwide. According to International Diabetes Federation, 1 in 10 people are suffering from this disease. It is extremely important to be aware of this condition.





World Diabetes Day 2021: 5 Diabetic-Friendly Dessert Recipes:

We don't have to give up on the delicious rabri. This recipe uses oats and sugar substitutes to give the same creamy dessert without having to worry about our health.

Gajar ka halwa is a popular Indian winter dessert 2. Gajar Ka Halwa

Gajar ka halwa is our go-to dessert for special occasions. Especially during winters, when carrots are in season! With few substitutes, we get a delicious halwa that is diabetic-friendly.





Phirni is one of the most popular rice-based desserts in our cuisine! This recipe has two layers, one filled with pista and the other with rose essence.

Mousse is creamy and delicious.

This sugar-free mouse is made of chocolate, coconut milk and sugar substitute, making it taste exactly like bakery-style mousse.





One shouldn't be deprived of delicious mithai, that is why we have this special sugar-free badam ki barfi recipe to satisfy your mithai cravings.





Biting into a fudgy, gooey chocolate brownie sounds like a dream! This dream is about to come true with this sugar-free chocolate brownie recipe.





Lord Ganesh's favourite mithai, modak, shouldn't only be eaten during Ganesh Chaturthi. With this sugar-free modak recipe, you can enjoy this sweet delight any time, guilt-free!











Try out these delicious diabetic-friendly desserts and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below.











Note: If you are a diabetic, please consult a diabetologist before you add anything new to your diet and always practice moderation along with regular exercise.









