World Food Day, celebrated annually on October 16th, highlights the global issue of hunger and the importance of ensuring access to nutritious food for all. A balanced diet rich in essential nutrients is crucial for maintaining good health and well-being. There are several types of nutrients our body needs and some of them are very important for optimal health. Deficiency of these can also lead to serious health issues. We have listed some key nutrients that should not be deficient in your body.





Here Are Essential Nutrients Your Body Always Needs:

1. Protein

Protein is essential for building and repairing tissues throughout the body, including hair, skin, and nails. It is also important for maintaining strong bones and muscles. Good sources of protein include lean meats, poultry, fish, eggs, legumes, beans, and tofu.

2. Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates provide the body with energy. They are classified as complex and simple carbohydrates. Complex carbohydrates, found in whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, provide sustained energy and are rich in fibre. Simple carbohydrates, found in refined grains and sugary foods, should be consumed in moderation.

3. Fats

Healthy fats are essential for various bodily functions, including hormone production, cell growth, and nutrient absorption. Good sources of healthy fats include avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil.

4. Vitamins

Vitamins are essential micronutrients that play crucial roles in various bodily functions. Some essential vitamins for overall health include:

Vitamin A: Found in carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach, and kale. It is important for vision, immune function, and cell growth.

Vitamin C: Found in citrus fruits, berries, and tomatoes. It is an antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage.

Vitamin D: Found in sunlight and fortified foods like milk and cereal. It is essential for calcium absorption and bone health.

Vitamin B12: Found in meat, poultry, fish, and fortified cereals. It is important for red blood cell production and nerve function.

Eating a balanced diet can give you proper nutrition.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Minerals

Minerals are inorganic substances that are essential for various bodily functions. Some essential minerals include:

Iron: Found in meat, poultry, fish, and fortified cereals. It is essential for red blood cell production and oxygen transport.

Calcium: Found in dairy products, leafy greens, and fortified foods. It is essential for bone health.

Potassium: Found in bananas, potatoes, and spinach. It is important for blood pressure regulation and muscle function.

Magnesium: Found in nuts, seeds, and whole grains. It is important for many bodily functions, including muscle and nerve function.

Ensuring Adequate Nutrient Intake

To ensure you are getting enough of these essential nutrients, it is important to eat a balanced and varied diet. Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein sources, and healthy fats. If you have concerns about your nutrient intake, consider consulting with a registered dietitian or healthcare professional.







