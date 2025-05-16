Every year, World Baking Day rolls around on the third Sunday of May, encouraging people across the globe to preheat their ovens and embrace the joy of homemade baking. In 2025, it falls on Sunday, 18th May- a perfect excuse to dust off those mixing bowls and indulge in some quick and satisfying bakes. The best part? You don't need to spend hours in the kitchen to join the celebration. There's something deeply rewarding about whipping up a warm, freshly baked treat in under 30 minutes. From sweet to savoury, here are seven quick bakes that are guaranteed to bring instant joy and fill your kitchen with irresistible aromas.





Also Read: 5 Tips To Ensure A Mess-Free Kitchen While Baking

World Baking Day 2025: 7 Baked Treats Ready In 30 Minutes:

1. Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies

Few things beat the comfort of a gooey chocolate chip cookie straight from the oven. These classics take just 10 minutes to prep and 10-12 minutes to bake. Use softened butter, brown sugar for chewiness, and dark chocolate chunks for an indulgent twist. Let them rest for a couple of minutes before devouring- if you can wait!

2. Savoury Cheese and Herb Scones

Perfect for an afternoon snack or a side to soup, these crumbly, cheesy delights come together in no time. Combine self-raising flour, cold butter, cheddar, and mixed herbs, then shape and bake. Ready in 25 minutes, these savoury scones are best enjoyed warm with a dab of butter or chutney. You can also try this sweet fruit scones recipe.

3. Banana Muffins

Got overripe bananas? Don't bin them, bake them! Banana muffins are a quick fix and a great way to reduce food waste. Mix mashed bananas with eggs, flour, a dash of cinnamon, and a handful of chopped nuts or dark chocolate. Bake for 20 minutes, and you've got yourself a moist, delicious treat.





Also read: 6 Best Egg White Recipes



Muffins can be easily made at home.







4. Mini Veggie Muffins

A brilliant choice for a light, healthy bake, these eggy muffins are packed with chopped vegetables, cheese, and herbs. Pour the mixture into muffin tins and bake for 20 minutes. They're gluten-free, protein-rich, and perfect for breakfast or lunchboxes. You can also try this easy egg muffin recipe.

5. Garlic and Herb Flatbread

No yeast? No problem. This flatbread uses self-raising flour, yoghurt, olive oil, and herbs for a soft, fluffy texture. Roll it out, cook in a hot oven for 8-10 minutes, and brush with garlic butter for a flavour explosion. Great with curries, dips, or as a snack on its own.

6. Apple Crumble for Two

Craving dessert but short on time? Slice up an apple, toss it with a bit of sugar and cinnamon, then top with a simple crumble made of flour, butter, and oats. Bake in ramekins for 20 minutes and serve with ice cream or custard. Comfort food, made mini.

7. 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

When your pantry is nearly empty, these cookies are a lifesaver. All you need is peanut butter, sugar, and an egg. Mix, shape into balls, flatten slightly, and bake for 10-12 minutes. Crisp on the outside and soft in the centre.





Also Read: 5 Genius Ways To Use Baking Soda To Elevate Your Cooking

Quick Baking Tips for World Baking Day 2025

Preheat your oven early so you don't lose time waiting.

Use silicone or non-stick trays for faster cleanup and even baking.

Keep ingredients at room temperature for smoother mixing and better results.

Get the kids involved- many of these recipes are fun and safe for little hands to help with.

The smell of something delicious rising in the oven, the satisfaction of creating from scratch, and the joy of sharing baked goods with others- it all adds up to a heartwarming experience. So even if your schedule is packed, carve out half an hour and let the oven do the magic.





Happy World Baking Day 2025!