Pizza, with its crispy crusts, gooey cheese, and an endless array of toppings, stands as one of the world's most beloved culinary creations. Its allure transcends borders, enthralling taste buds from New York to Naples, and indeed, across India's diverse landscape. As World Pizza Day 2024 dawns upon us, let's embark on a tantalizing journey through the best pizza places that India has to offer, spanning Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, and Chennai. Are you ready for the cheesilicious ride? Hop on!

Here Are Some Of The Best Pizza Places In India:

Delhi:

Diva:

Diva, located in Greater Kailash, is a fine dining establishment known for its authentic Italian cuisine. Their pizzas, baked in a wood-fired oven, boast fresh ingredients and classic flavours. The cosy ambience makes it perfect for a romantic evening or special occasion. Indulge in popular choices like the Margherita, Quattro Formaggi, or the spicy Diavola.

Where: M-8A, M Block Market, Greater Kailash (GK) 2, New Delhi





La Piazza:

La Piazza, nestled in Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place, serves up authentic Italian fare, including pizzas made with imported ingredients. The wood-fired oven gives their pizzas a rustic charm. With options like La Piazza, Capricciosa, and Quattro Stagioni, it's an ideal spot for a family outing or business meeting.

Where: Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi





Leo's Pizzeria:

Tucked away in bustling Vasant Vihar, Leo's Pizzeria offers a cosy retreat with rustic interiors. Their commitment to quality shines through classic offerings like pepperoni pizza with a crispy crust and generous toppings, or a refreshing burrata pizza. Don't miss out on their delightful garlic knots!

Where: Vasant Vihar, Amar Colony





Ciro's Pizzeria:

Nestled in the heart of Connaught Place, Ciro's Pizzeria welcomes pizza enthusiasts with the aroma of freshly baked crusts. Try their "Mediterranean Magic" - a delightful blend of feta cheese, olives, and sun-dried tomatoes. Pair it with their house-made sangria for an unforgettable meal.

Where: Connaught Place

Fat Lulu's:

Located in Gurgaon, Fat Lulu's is renowned for its inventive pizzas and bold flavours. Try their fusion masterpiece, the Butter Chicken Pizza, combining India's favourite curry with gooey mozzarella. The outdoor seating adds to its charm, making it a go-to spot for casual dining with friends.

Where: Multiple Locations







Mumbai:

Mia Cucina:

Mia Cucina, situated in Powai, offers a cosy ambience and authentic Italian cuisine. Their wood-fired pizzas, including Meat Lovers and Quattro Formaggi, promise a delightful experience.

Where: G3, Transocean House, Lake Boulevard Street, Hiranandani Business Park, Powai

Jamie's Pizzeria:

Inspired by Jamie Oliver, Jamie's Pizzeria is a global chain offering simple yet delicious pizzas. Their Classic Margherita, Pepperoni, and Funghi are popular choices, perfect for a quick bite or casual meal.

Where: Multiple outlets across Mumbai





Ovenstory:

Ovenstory, a local favourite, delivers fresh and hot pizzas to your doorstep. With customizable options like Cheese Burst, Chicken Overload, and Veggie Delight, they cater to every preference.

Where: Multiple outlets across Mumbai





1441 Pizzeria:

At 1441 Pizzeria, patrons can craft their own pizzas with a variety of bases, sauces, cheeses, and toppings. The pizzas, baked in a wood-fired oven, are fresh and tasty, offering a truly personalized dining experience.

Where: Multiple outlets across Mumbai





Pizza By The Bay:

An iconic brand along Marine Drive, Pizza By The Bay offers stunning views of the ocean. Besides mouth-watering pizzas, their salad buffet is a hit among patrons.

Where: 143, Soona Mahal, Marine Drive, Churchgate





Kolkata:

Fire And Ice Pizzeria:

Located in Park Street Area, Fire And Ice Pizzeria boasts an elegant ambience and authentic Italian cuisine. Indulge in favourites like Margherita, Capricciosa, or the flavorful Calzone.

Where: Kanak Building, 41, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Park Street Area, Kolkata





Serafina:

Serafina, situated in Quest Mall, offers a stylish ambience and thin-crust pizzas like Pizza Al Tartufo Nero and Pizza Alla Norcina.

Where: Quest Mall, 33, Syed Amir Ali Avenue, Ballygunge, Kolkata





The Biker's Cafe:

A themed restaurant in Platinum Mall, The Biker's Cafe serves up pizzas with a unique twist. Dive into creations like the Biker's Special, Veggie Delight, or Spicy Chicken.

Where: Platinum Mall, 31, Elgin Road





Bangalore

Toscano:

Toscano presents a refined dining experience with its authentic Italian cuisine, featuring delectable pizzas crafted from imported ingredients and baked in a traditional wood-fired oven. The ambience exudes sophistication, making it an ideal choice for special occasions or indulgent treats. Among the favourites are the Margherita, Prosciutto E Funghi, and the Quattro Formaggi.

Where: Multiple outlets across Bangalore





Onesta:

Onesta offers a lively and laid-back atmosphere, where guests can enjoy unlimited pizzas, pastas, salads, and desserts. Their thin and crispy pizzas, made with fresh dough, cheese, and an array of toppings, are a hit among groups and party-goers. Dive into popular choices like the Cheese Burst, Peri Peri Chicken, and Paneer Tikka.

Where: Multiple outlets across Bangalore





Brik Oven:

Brik Oven provides a cosy retreat with its authentic Neapolitan pizzas, alongside burgers, shakes, and desserts. Baked in a brick oven, their pizzas boast fresh ingredients and a rustic charm, perfect for a relaxed and casual dining experience. Don't miss out on the Classic Margherita, Pepperoni, and Veggie Delight.

Where: Multiple outlets across Bangalore





Little Italy

Little Italy enchants diners with its fine dining experience, offering authentic Italian cuisine including wood-fired oven pizzas. The ambience exudes elegance, making it an ideal destination for romantic dates or business meetings. Indulge in favourites like the Pizza Napoletana, Pizza Al Pesto, and Pizza Alla Diavola.

Where: Multiple outlets across Bangalore





Boca Grande

Boca Grande, a local pizza brand, delivers fresh and customizable pizzas straight to your doorstep. With a variety of crusts to choose from, including Hand Tossed, Thin Crust, Cheese Burst, and Stuffed Crust, they cater to diverse preferences. Enjoy popular picks like the Veggie Supreme, Chicken Supreme, and Spicy Paneer.

Where: Multiple outlets across Bangalore, including 606 8th Block, Near Bethany High School





Chennai

Tuscana Pizzeria

Tuscana Pizzeria offers an upscale dining experience with its authentic Italian cuisine, featuring pizzas baked in a wood-fired oven using imported ingredients. The sophisticated ambience sets the stage for special occasions, while favourites like the Margherita, Capricciosa, and Quattro Formaggi tantalize the taste buds.

Where: Multiple outlets across Chennai





Nolita

Nolita invites guests into a cosy environment where they can savour authentic Neapolitan pizzas, sandwiches, salads, and desserts. Baked in a wood-fired oven, their pizzas boast fresh ingredients and rustic charm, perfect for casual dining experiences. Delight in classics like the Classic Margherita, Pepperoni, and Veggie Delight.

Where: 11, Khader Nawaz Khan Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai





Malt's Pizzeria

Malt's Pizzeria stands out in Chennai's culinary scene with its unique backstory and pet-friendly ambience. Named after the friendly Labrador, Malt, this neighbourhood pizzeria offers mouthwatering creations like the Fromage pizza, blending fresh buffalo mozzarella, pizza mozzarella, parmesan cheese, gorgonzola, and feta. Don't miss out on their fail-proof classic pepperoni.

