If you have to name one Indian dish that has a universal appeal, then it surely is poha. Made with flattened rice, spices, nuts and some vegetables, poha is light yet wholesome and considered a perfect meal to start your day with. While some theories say that poha finds its origin in the kitchens of Maharashtra, you would also find various versions, unique to each region, making poha one of the most loved breakfasts of India. So much so that June 7 is marked as Vishwa Poha Diwas every year. Also referred to as World Poha Day, it is dedicated to the popularity and goodness of the dish.

Today, as we celebrate World Poha Day 2023, let's try to delve in deep to find out the secret to the popularity of the dish. Read on.

Photo Credit: iStock

Vishwa Poha Diwas 2023: What Makes Poha A Popular Indian Breakfast:

As mentioned earlier, poha is made with flattened rice, spices, nuts and vegetables like onion, potato, peas and carrots to name a few. It is delicious and so easy to make that even a novice chef can cook it like a pro. What gives the dish an extra edge are the associated health benefits. If you closely look into the ingredients, you would understand that poha not only helps you sneak some greens into the meal but also packs in a nutritious punch without being hard on your budget. Let's look into some of the major health benefits of poha.

Here're 5 Healthy Reasons To Eat Poha For Breakfast:

1. Easy to digest:

Flattened rice is light on the stomach and the vegetables add a good amount of fibre to your meal. These factors make poha fulfilling and easy to digest.

2. Promote weight loss:

Poha can be a perfect dish to add to your weight loss diet due to its fibre content. While healthy digestion helps you manage weight, the feeling of fullness can prevent you from untimely bingeing.

3. Packed with iron:

Poha is made with flattened rice, which is prepared by pressing rice in iron rollers. Experts state that the process helps poha retain some iron and when you add lemon juice to the dish, it helps your body absorb the nutrient better.

4. Manage blood sugar levels:

Poha can be a great dish to add to a diabetes diet too. It is packed with fibre that aids a steady release of glucose in the bloodstream, after eating your meal. This not only helps maintain blood sugar levels but also lowers the risks of associated health hazards.

5. Provide energy:

By now, we all know carbs are not that bad for health if taken in the right amount. Poha in the morning helps add a good amount of carbs to your diet, refuelling you with energy to keep going throughout the day.

Now that you know the secret to the immense popularity of poha, how about making some for yourself on this special day?! We have curated a list of pohas from across India that you can give a try.

Photo Credit: iStock

5 Poha Varieties From 5 States Of India:

1. Kanda Poha from Maharashtra:

Visit any Maharashtrian household, you would find kanda poha holding a constant position in their breakfast recipe. It is made with chiwda, kanda (onion), mustard seeds and some basic spices and is served with lemon juice or freshly grated coconut. Click here for the recipe.

2. Indori Poha from Madhya Pradesh:

If you have visited Indore, then you surely have seen the popular poha-jalebi sold at every nook and corner of the city. In fact, you would find it across Madhya Pradesh, prepared and sold at a very affordable price. What makes it special is the addition of their special jeeravan masala in the recipe. Click here to know more.

3. Chirer Pulao from West Bengal:

This dish creates a balance between sweet and salty flavours. It includes potato, onion, chilli, peanuts and the right amount of salt and sugar. Usually, this dish doesn't include haldi to retain the original texture of every element added to the dish.

4. Khara Avalakki from Karnataka:

Much like kanda poha, this recipe too includes flattened rice (referred to as aval/avalakki), onion, peanuts and other common ingredients. What makes it different is the inclusion of urad dal and hing in the tadka for added flavours.

5. Dahi Poha from Bihar:

Trust us, this is the easiest dish you can think of on a lazy day. All you need to do is mix dahi, thick chiwda and sugar/jaggery and indulge. If you want, add some fruits and nuts for added crunch. Click here for recipe.

Now that you have these amazing poha recipes handy, try them today and celebrate Vishwa Poha Diwas with your family.



