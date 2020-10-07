World Sight Day 2020: How To Make Carrot Milk Drink To Boost Eyesight And Immunity

A wholesome meal in itself, this carrot milk drink might also help strengthen bones.

A healthy diet must include fruits and vegetables, is something we've heard since childhood. And while we might've hated beans and carrots on our plates then, many of us might be finding ways to sneak in some on the plates of our kids now. Mostly a winter vegetable, carrots are now available all year round and are used across many dishes including salads, curries, shakes and more. With its deep-red colour, juicy and slightly sweet flavour, the nutritious and crunchy veggie is a versatile one and comes brimming with health benefits.





Rich in vitamin A, carrots are known to keep your eyes healthy and improve eyesight. Carrots are also rich in dietary fibre and low in carbohydrates that might aid in weight loss. And no, bland salads or fatty halwa is not the only few options to tuck in some goodness in your diet. If you are done with all the quintessential carrot dishes and are looking for an easy, quick and delicious one to try, carrot milk might come handy to you!





Many of you might've heard about the wonderful potion; carrot milk is quite a traditional drink made to maximise the benefits of both carrots and milk. A wholesome meal in itself, this carrot milk drink with crunchy nuts and nutritious spices is often given to kids to strengthen their bones and immunity. It can be a perfect drink to add in your morning meal to satiate hunger pangs and energise the body. Here's how you can make it at home-

How To Make Carrot Milk At Home

Ingredients-





- Carrots (peeled) - 2





- Milk- 2 cups





- Cinnamon stick-1





- Clove- 1





- Honey- 2 tsp





- Almonds (blanched and chopped) - 4-5





- A few strands of saffron (optional)





Method-





1. Peel, chop and cook the carrots in pressure cooker till a little mushy.





2. Add the cooked carrots and chopped almonds in blender with a little water and make a puree.





3. Now heat milk a pan, add clove and cinnamon to it and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and let it simmer for about 5 minutes.





4. Add the carrot puree to this, combine and stir for 3-4 minutes. Add saffron too, if using.





5. Let it cool. Then put the cooled mixture in a blender along with honey and blend to a smooth consistency.





6. Garnish with sliced almonds and saffron strands and serve chilled.





With a good amount of vitamin C and antioxidants, carrots make for an excellent source to boost immunity. When added to milk, it only doubles the nutritive value of the drink. Try this carrot milk drink at home and share your experience with us in the comments section below.







